Get this 70-inch QLED 4K TV for only $670 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never watched your favorite movies and shows on a big-screen, 4K TV, you’re missing out. These immersive displays are the closest you can get to a cinematic experience without breaking the bank, and right now, you can save even more money with this deal from Best Buy. They’ve slashed the price on this 70-inch F50 QLED 4K Fire TV, bringing it down to just $670. That’s a whopping $80 discount on the regular price of $750. Keep reading to find out why this TV is one of the best bang-for-your-buck 4K TV deals you can get today.

While this 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K Fire TV won’t be topping our list of the best TVs anytime soon, it’s still packed with all the features you need to take your viewing experience to the next level. The massive Ultra HD display is breathtaking to look at, with QLED technology producing striking colors with vivid highlights and deep blacks. This makes it an excellent choice for everything from intimate dramas to today’s biggest blockbusters. It also has Dolby Vision HDR, so you can view movies with the colors that they’re meant to be watched in. If you don’t have a soundbar or external speaker system to pair with your TV, you’ll find the internal DTS Virtual-X Sound speakers to be surprisingly great at recreating a surround-sound experience.

Thanks to the built-in Amazon Fire TV functionality, this TV doesn’t lag in smart features either. You can access millions of movies and shows through the plethora of streaming services available, including giants like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. If that’s not enough, you can quickly hook up a cable box or another device to the four HDMI ports on the back, one of which has ARC support. There’s also a voice remote that lets you press a button to speak to Alexa, letting you easily browse through content using spoken commands. If you have kids in the house, robust parental control options also let you restrict specific programs based on their age ratings.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect discount to take the leap towards big-screen 4K viewing, then this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. Right now, you can get the Insignia 70-inch F50 4K Fire TV for just $670, which is a massive $80 drop from the regular price of $750. So hit the Buy Now button below and turn your living room into a bona fide home theater today!

