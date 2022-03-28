Get this 75-inch TV for $690 at Best Buy today and save $160

There’s no reason to stick with an aging TV in your living room, as you can enjoy huge savings when you take advantage of retailers’ TV deals. These offers apply to all the popular brands, from the smallest screens to massive displays. Even a 75-inch TV is within reach for most families through Best Buy TV deals, which include this $160 discount for the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV that brings its price down to a more affordable $690 from its original price of $850.

The 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, if it will fit your available space based on Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, is a worthwhile investment because it will enable an immersive cinematic experience in your own living room. The TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution is supported by HDR, which provides a much more impressive boost to overall picture quality, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV is also equipped with DTS Studio Sound for realistic audio that makes you feel like you’re part of the movie you’re watching or the video game you’re playing.

The best 4K TVs are also smart TVs, and the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is no exception. It’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which provides access to your favorite streaming services for virtually unlimited content. The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that will let you control playback, search for shows and movies, switch input sources, and more using Amazon’s popular digital assistant. Parents are also given the option to manage what their children watch, with a PIN code that blocks what you specify as inappropriate content.

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup with a large screen, then you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. The retailer is selling the massive display for just $690, after a $160 discount to its original price of $850. The deal may disappear at any moment, so you have to be quick if you want it. To be able to purchase the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for this special price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations