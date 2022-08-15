If your kitchen doesn’t have an air fryer yet, or you’re planning to upgrade to one with a larger capacity, then you won’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer. It’s yours for just $60, after an eye-catching $120 discount to its sticker price of $180. For shoppers who are on the hunt for air fryer deals, this is probably the best one that you can avail today, but you have to hurry before the timer on the offer runs out.

Why you should buy the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer

The best air fryers come in different shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common — they prepare food that’s crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without using copious amounts of oil. The Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer uses little to no oil when it cooks ingredients by circulating hot air, and with a pair of 4-quart baskets, you can simultaneously prepare two recipes with different cooking times and temperatures. You can use the air fryer to also roast and bake, with temperatures that you can set between 180 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

You’ll be moving around the kitchen like a pro in no time with the Insignia Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer’s digital control panel, which makes it easy to access the device’s preset programs so that you’ll always end up with perfectly cooked food. It’s recommended that you check out our guide on how to clean an air fryer, but it’s likely not much of a challenge for this model because the cooking trays and pan are dishwasher safe, so you won’t need to scrub by hand.

Every household will benefit from the addition of an air fryer to the kitchen, and it’s highly recommended that you do so with Best Buy’s $120 discount for the Insignia Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer. The cooking appliance’s price is down to a very affordable $60 from its original price of $180, but it won’t stay like this for long because the offer is only available for a limited time. Make the purchase before the deal ends, because you will regret it if you miss out on this very cheap price for the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer.

