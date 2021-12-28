This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.

While the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Smart TV isn’t going to make our list of the best TVs anytime soon, it’s one of the most wallet-friendly ways to get ultra-high-resolution content in your living room. This particular model is equipped with all of the essential features you’d expect from a premium TV. You get a stunning 4K panel with HDR support, so you get well-detailed scenes and excellent contrast with all types of content. There’s support for all kinds of connectors, with three HDMI ports, digital output, composite ports, and an ethernet port for fast content streaming. It also has surprisingly great audio for the price, with DTS studio sound that uses two speakers to create a surround-sound experience. You can also quickly hook up an external soundbar with HDMI ARC support.

Of course, no TV in 2021 would be complete without an array of smart features. The Insignia F30 has Amazon Alexa support, so you can easily control on-screen content, browse through apps, search titles, and switch inputs using just your voice. The Fire TV OS gives you access to virtually all major streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Youtube. On top of that, you get a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+, giving you access to all Apple Original movies and shows. This TV is also equipped with Apple AirPlay, so you can easily cast content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac device without purchasing another external stream box.

There’s no better time to make the jump to a big-screen 4K TV than right now. You can pick up the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Smart TV for just $550 right now on Best Buy. That’s $200 off the regular price tag of $750. This deal could disappear at any time, so if you’re interested in getting this TV, hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations