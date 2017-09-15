5 iPhone X case deals to protect your tech and save you up to 61 percent

Apple has just unveiled its newest flagship devices, the iPhone 8 and the high-end iPhone X, and people are pretty excited. The iPhone X in particular is the company’s most advanced smartphone yet, with a CPU that’s faster than the MacBook Pro’s processor and puts current AMD and Qualcomm offerings to shame.

It goes without saying that many Apple heads around the world are pumped about the iPhone X, and while there’s no denying that it’s an expensive device, you can score a solid deal on one with Apple’s trade-in program. You can also save some cash with these iPhone X case deals: We’ve picked out five of the best ones currently available from Case-Mate and Amazon, with something for everybody, at discounts of up to 61 percent off.

More deals

Looking for more great deals on mobile gadgets and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.