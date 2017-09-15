5 iPhone X case deals to protect your tech and save you up to 61 percent

Apple has just unveiled its newest flagship devices, the iPhone 8 and the high-end iPhone X, and people are pretty excited. The iPhone X in particular is the company’s most advanced smartphone yet, with a CPU that’s faster than the MacBook Pro’s processor and puts current AMD and Qualcomm offerings to shame.
It goes without saying that many Apple heads around the world are pumped about the iPhone X, and while there’s no denying that it’s an expensive device, you can score a solid deal on one with Apple’s trade-in program. You can also save some cash with these iPhone X case deals: We’ve picked out five of the best ones currently available from Case-Mate and Amazon, with something for everybody, at discounts of up to 61 percent off.
Mood iPhone X case ($42.50)
Remember mood rings? Like those popular novelty items from the ’80s and ’90s, the Mood iPhone X case from Case-Mate features a striking temperature-activated surface that changes colors when you hold it. Admittedly, the colors may or may not actually reflect your current mood, but the case is nonetheless attractive and offers great protection for your iPhone with its dual-layer scratch- and impact-resistant design. Case-Mate is currently offering a 15 percent sitewide discount with free shipping, so you can score the Mood case for $42.50 and take $7.50 off. Just use offer code DIGITALTRENDS15OFF at checkout.
Compact Mirror iPhone X case ($51)
The unique three-in-one design of the Compact Mirror iPhone X case does triple duty as a phone cover, compact mirror, and wallet. The leather outer shell features a folding flap that hides a small mirror, and the flap itself contains a handy pocket with enough space for a few credit cards and dollar bills. The Compact Mirror case is currently available in black and rose gold, and Case-Mate’s 15 percent sitewide discount brings it down to $51 for a savings of $9. Just use offer code DIGITALTRENDS15OFF at checkout.
Wallet Folio iPhone X case ($51)
Case-Mate’s Wallet Folio iPhone X case is a more traditional folding cover that employs a two-part design: An interior shell keeps your phone secure while the surrounding shell, crafted from genuine leather, provides an extra layer of protection as well as slots for IDs, cards, and cash. Normally $60, the Wallet Folio, can be yours for $51 with free shipping from Case-Mate. If these iPhone X case deals didn’t tickle your fancy, however, then be sure to check out the complete Case-Mate lineup. Just use offer code DIGITALTRENDS15OFF at checkout.
Youmaker Shockproof Kickstand iPhone X case ($18)
For the ultimate in drop protection, look no further than the Shockproof Kickstand iPhone X case from Youmaker. This sturdy cover boasts military-grade shock protection and features a convenient pop-out kickstand and includes a removable belt clip. Whether you’re an active person who takes your iPhone on all of your outdoor adventures, or you’re just a butterfingers who drops your stuff a lot, the Youmaker Shockproof Kickstand cover is easily the most durable of the iPhone X case deals on our roundup and can be yours from Amazon for just $18 after a 28 percent discount of $7.
Tozo Ultra-Thin iPhone X case ($9)
Sometimes less is more. If all you want is a minimalist cover to keep your device free of everyday scuffs and scratches, then the Tozo Ultra-Thin iPhone X case is just the ticket. This protective case is just 0.35mm thick and is made from a semi-transparent polymer with a sleek matte smoked grey surface that wards off unsightly fingerprints. The Tozo Ultra-Thin skin also offers the biggest savings of these iPhone X case deals: A 61 percent discount means you can grab it for just $9 from Amazon and take $14 off of its list price.
