Amazon cuts up to $200 off these top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

A new year and decade have just kicked off, and you’ve likely come up with a list of resolutions and goals. If your list includes keeping your living space constantly clean and in order, investing in a robot vacuum is a good place to start. This little helper does not only save you time and effort, but its built-in smart tech also means more efficient and thorough floor cleaning.

Amazon has a lot of hot deals going right now on iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners. We’ve rounded up here three highly rated models that are discounted for up to a whopping $200 off: The Roomba 675, Roomba E5, and Roomba 960. Give yourself a much-needed break from household chores by jumping on one of these awesome offers.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $200, was 300

The iRobot Roomba 675 is a great pick for homeowners looking for a solid yet affordable floor care helper. It uses a three-stage process to clean both hard floors and carpets, starting with the dual multi-surface brushes and edge-cleaning sweeping brush to effectively loosen and lift hair, dust, and dirt. Debris is then captured in the suction channel, leaving the area spotless and clean.

Equipped with a full suite of intelligent sensors, the iRobot Roomba 675 promises efficient navigation throughout your floors. It can roam under and around furniture seamlessly for complete floor coverage. It can even provide deeper cleaning on high-traffic zones and other areas where dirt is concentrated.

Thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity and the companion iRobot Home app, this Roomba can be conveniently controlled even when you are away. You can set regular cleaning schedules or start a cleaning job wherever you are. The robot also responds to voice commands when synced to a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device. It is estimated to deliver a runtime of 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) — $299, was $380

Ease your pet hair burdens by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba E5. This model is especially ideal for pet-friendly households, delivering a power-lifting suction with five times more air power than the Roomba 600 series. It also boasts a premium three-stage cleaning system that picks up even the tiniest specks of dirt, as well as pet hair, allergens, and dust.

With intelligent navigation sensors, the robot can efficiently go under and around objects and furniture. This enables total area coverage, complete with auto-adjust dual multi-surface rubber brushes that keep in constant contact with hard floors and carpets. From pet hair, kitty litter, and fine powder down to the filth stuck in between tiles, the Roomba E5 can handle it all.

This Roomba robot vacuum can clean for 90 minutes on a single charge. When low on juice, it will automatically return to its dock for recharge. Controlling it can be done via the button on top, the companion iRobot app, or through an Alexa-enabled device.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $449, was $649

If you’re after something more innovative and at the same time suitable for dealing with hairy situations, the iRobot Roomba 960 is a nice pick. This bot flaunts the iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation which helps it keep track of its location, ensuring seamless navigation and thorough coverage of all floors. It also comes with Dirt Detect technology that can recognize high-traffic zones, allowing for more intense cleaning on spots that need it the most.

The iRobot Roomba 960 is packed with a patented AeroForce three-stage process that uses tangle-free multi-surface brushes and a power-lifting suction that’s five times more efficient than the older models. This enables incredible performance on both carpets and floors, effectively pulling in embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair. There’s also a high-efficiency filter rated to capture 99% of particles as small as 10 microns.

When connected to your home network, this robot vacuum can be controlled through the iRobot Home app. This app makes it convenient for you to schedule cleaning tasks and customize cleaning patterns. You’ll also be able to view clean reports, access tips, and more. Voice control is also activated once paired with any Alexa or Google Assistant device. The Roomba 960 will clean continuously for up to 75 minutes and will recharge automatically until the job is complete.

