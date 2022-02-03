Snag a Roomba while it’s down to $174 at Walmart

If you own a standard vacuum cleaner, then you know how time-consuming it is to keep the house clean every day. You have to do it constantly to combat the accumulation of dirt and dust, and depending on the size of your home, it can take a big chunk of your week. That’s why switching over to a fully automated robot vacuum cleaner might be the way to finally free up your schedule. Right now, you can pick up one of our favorite Roomba deals at Walmart. Get the iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum for just $179, which is a massive $101 off the regular price of $275. That’s easily one of the best robot vacuum deals you can get today. Keep reading to find out how this powerful little device can keep your house spotless.

We always have Roomba vacuums on our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners because of their top-tier cleaning power and smart features. The wallet-friendly iRobot Roomba 670 is no exception, with all the bells and whistles of robot vacuums that are more than double the price. Its signature 3-stage cleaning system does more than suck up stray dirt — it loosens, lifts, and suctions dust, hair, and other particles from hard floors and carpet. This ensures a thorough clean every single day. This unit even comes with a patented Dirt Detect sensor that automatically figures out the most dirt-heavy areas of your home, such as the front door or near open windows, so it can spend extra time cleaning them. It also comes equipped with an edge-sweeping brush that’s angled in a particular way to catch any dust from the edges and corners of the room.

As far as smart features go, the iRobot Roomba 670 is no slouch. It comes with Google Assistant voice integration to automatically pair with any Google Home-enabled speakers and devices, so you can schedule a cleaning from anywhere inside the house. There’s also an iRobot app that allows you to plan and monitor your cleaning patterns, no matter where you are. This compact robot is set to recharge automatically when it detects that the batteries are low, which is up to 90 minutes. There’s also a full array of sensors that work together with Smart Navigation technology, so it can navigate around objects and under furniture without knocking into anything.

If you’ve been interested in picking up a robot vacuum for a while but haven’t found the right deal yet, this is your chance to get one for a steal of a price. You can get this iRobot Roomba 670 Wi-Fi vacuum for only $174. That’s a huge $101 discount on the regular $275 price. Hit that Buy Now button to start cleaning your house the smart way.

