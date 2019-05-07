Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts the price on this iRobot Roomba by $120, today only

Ed Oswald
By
best robot vacuum deals from roomba shark and eufy 671

If you’ve been debating whether to buy a Roomba robot vacuum but were hesitating because of the price tag, today might be the day to take the plunge. Amazon’s Deals of the Day for Tuesday include the iRobot Roomba 671 for only $230, some $120 off the normal price. This is about $40 cheaper than we’ve seen it anywhere else.

iRobot recently released the 675, the newest model of this particular line, which adds new dirt-detecting sensors. As a result, the 671’s are going on sale at deeper and deeper discounts, giving those of us with shallower pockets a great opportunity to pick up a top-tier entry-level robot vacuum.

The 671 is missing dirt detection technology as we mentioned above, but you’ll still get a decent clean out of it thanks to dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush. And you’ll still get iRobot’s iAdapt Navigation with a full suite of sensors that comes in its midrange models.

In a lot of other entry-level robots, we’ve noticed intelligent navigation is lacking. If your vacuum isn’t taking an optimal path through the room, chances are it’s also not cleaning as well as it should. iAdapt uses the robot’s sensors to make a map of the room while it vacuums, making sure every nook and cranny is passed over along its route.

The Roomba 671 has a run time of about 90 minutes, and you can schedule when the Roomba should run, and after it’s done it will automatically return to its charger. It is also controllable via app and Alexa — something other entry-level robot vacuums often don’t include.

Should you want a little more control, iRobot has several options, which Amazon has special offers on. One step up is the Roomba 690, which is on sale on Amazon for $279. With that model you gain the ability to create invisible walls to keep your robot in a specific area (or conversely, out of specific areas). Stepping up to the midrange Roomba 960 gives you five times the suction, with the ability to recharge and resume cleaning an entire floor at a time. Right now, the 960 is $200 off, and only $499 at Amazon.

If you missed this deal, be sure to check out our deals page for more deals, and follow us on Twitter @dealsDT for notifications on new deals as soon as we post them.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Up Next

McLaren's next supercar will focus on comfort as well as performance
Nixplay Iris review
Deals

Amazon drops the price on these Nixplay digital picture frames for Mother’s Day

The Nixplay 10-inch widescreen digital picture frame is one of Amazon's Deals of the Day. For a very limited time, it's available for $104, which is 30% off the normal retail price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon deal ecovacs deebot n79s with echo dot
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices of Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vac with and without Echo Dot

Amazon slashed the price of the Alexa-compatible Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum for two daily deals, with and without a third-generation Echo Dot. These deals, the lowest since December, expire at midnight tonight East Coast time.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fire tablets and kindle ereaders mothers day amazon all new 3
Smart Home

Amazon slices prices of Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is next Sunday, and Amazon is offering big price cuts on Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers. Whether you're buying a Fire Tablet or Kindle for Mother's Day, as a gift for someone else, or yourself, these deals can help you…
Posted By Bruce Brown
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV at Walmart

On the lookout for a new TV? Walmart has the answer: A 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV for $400. But that isn't the best bit — that would be the fact that the same model usually sits on the retailer's shelves for $700.
Posted By Josh Levenson
revzilla light saber on star wars motorcycle helmet prices rev two 1600x900
Cars

Revzilla takes a light saber to its prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets

Revzilla slashed the prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets. From HJC's open face X-Wing Fighter Pilot and Poe Dameron helmets to Fox Racing's Boba Fett racing helmet, Revzilla cut prices on all categories and styles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Canon Rebel T7i review
Photography

The Canon Rebel T7i, our favorite entry-level DSLR, is now $100 off

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is one of our favorite entry-level DSLRs, and right now it can be picked up for $100 off in two different kit forms, starting at just $699 for the camera and 18-55mm kit lens.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo and google home devices mothers day deals show hub
Smart Home

Amazon Echo and Google Home devices get big price cuts for Mother’s Day

Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home devices have big price cuts for Mother's Day. Digital voice assistants keep homes secure, entertain and inform family members, and cut energy costs. These sixteen deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap air conditioner deals whynter elite
Deals

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll