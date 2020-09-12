iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum down to $270 at Amazon

In the world of smart home gadgetry, some products have emerged that make our lives incalculably easier, and the Roomba is definitely one of these. A robot vacuum is helpful in any home, because who wants to spend time cleaning when a robot can do it for you? Right now, at Amazon, the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum is only $270. That’s $30 off its original price of $300. When it comes to Roomba deals, we’re here to help you clean up!

Here’s why we love the iRobot Roomba 675: It cleans in multiple ways. First, it has a side brush, a central roller brush, and a high-powered vacuum suction motor, which it uses to give your dusty floors the ultimate cleaning job. On top of this, it also uses edge sweeping to pick up dirt from difficult-to-reach places, like those annoying corners. But there’s a reason we call this machine smart: The iRobot Roomba 675 has built-in dirt sensors that detect the messier or dustier parts of your carpets and floors so that it can give them more attention. And the iRobot Roomba 675 has technology that listens to you — it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can tell it where and how to clean with just your voice. On top of all this, it teaches itself your cleaning habits and offers you custom schedules.

Another nice, and extra smart, feature: This vacuum has sensors built in so that the iRobot Roomba 675 can get around or underneath furniture, as well as along edges, if you live in a home with multiple floors. But don’t worry; it’s also got Cliff Detect technology to help prevent it from falling downstairs.

Worry-free is really the name of the game here. In addition to taking care of your cleaning, iRobot Roomba 675 gives you peace of mind in terms of maintenance, too. Its regular charge lasts about 90 minutes, and when it runs out, the iRobot Roomba 675 will locate its dock automatically and recharge. It’s like a homing pigeon for battery life. More than just having no cords to trip over, the convenience of this vacuum means you won’t have to put it away, either. The iRobot Roomba 675 is a breeze, from start to finish.

Make your life easier by browsing the robot vacuum deals we’ve collected. Or, head over to Amazon right now. The iRobot Roomba 675 is usually $300, but with $30 off, you can get it for only $270. That’s a deal you should grab before someone else sweeps it up.

