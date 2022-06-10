This Roomba Robot Vacuum is on sale for $177 at Walmart

One of the best robot vacuum deals around is on this iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $275, it’s down to just $177 right now, saving you a chunky $98 off the usual price. A great way of enjoying more efficient cleaning around your home, this is just one of the Roomba deals going on but easily one of the most tempting. Read on to see why it’s worth your time or hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Coming from the maker of some of the best robot vacuums around is a reassuring starting point for the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum. It’s ideal for use on carpet, hardwood floor, or when tackling the perils of pet hair. It has a three-stage cleaning system along with dual multi-surface brushes. This means that the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is capable of lifting dirt, dust, and debris from your floor, even if it’s quite ingrained. It also has an edge-sweeping brush that can handle corners and edges really well. The brushes are also capable of adjusting to different floor types as needed so the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum can handle whatever it comes across.

Smart to use, too, the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum can also be controlled via the iRobot Home app, with the power of your voice, or you can leave the robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home itself and do all the hard work. Scheduling is also possible so you can arrange the vacuum to work when you’re not around before heading back to its dock to recharge after 90 minutes of activity. It’s all fantastically versatile so this robot vacuum always fits into your daily routine.

A fantastic way of saving you the effort of needing to vacuum and clean manually, the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is normally priced at $275 at Walmart. Right now, for a limited time only, it’s on sale for $177, saving you $98 off the usual price. This is the ideal time to see how much time and effort a robot vacuum can save you. You’ll be impressed at how quickly it becomes a key part of your home.

