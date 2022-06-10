 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Roomba Robot Vacuum is on sale for $177 at Walmart

Jennifer Allen
By
The iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum with its app.

One of the best robot vacuum deals around is on this iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $275, it’s down to just $177 right now, saving you a chunky $98 off the usual price. A great way of enjoying more efficient cleaning around your home, this is just one of the Roomba deals going on but easily one of the most tempting. Read on to see why it’s worth your time or hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Coming from the maker of some of the best robot vacuums around is a reassuring starting point for the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum. It’s ideal for use on carpet, hardwood floor, or when tackling the perils of pet hair. It has a three-stage cleaning system along with dual multi-surface brushes. This means that the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is capable of lifting dirt, dust, and debris from your floor, even if it’s quite ingrained. It also has an edge-sweeping brush that can handle corners and edges really well. The brushes are also capable of adjusting to different floor types as needed so the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum can handle whatever it comes across.

Smart to use, too, the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum can also be controlled via the iRobot Home app, with the power of your voice, or you can leave the robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home itself and do all the hard work. Scheduling is also possible so you can arrange the vacuum to work when you’re not around before heading back to its dock to recharge after 90 minutes of activity. It’s all fantastically versatile so this robot vacuum always fits into your daily routine.

A fantastic way of saving you the effort of needing to vacuum and clean manually, the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is normally priced at $275 at Walmart. Right now, for a limited time only, it’s on sale for $177, saving you $98 off the usual price. This is the ideal time to see how much time and effort a robot vacuum can save you. You’ll be impressed at how quickly it becomes a key part of your home.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy has deals on every model of the Surface laptop

The back of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

How to use AirPlay on Roku to stream content

A TCL Roku TV and soundbar mounted to an outdoor wall.

This Dell XPS 13 deal slashes $470 off the price tag

The Dell XPS 13 laptop on a table.

Lenovo’s Surface alternative is $1,850 off — you read that right

An office team collaborates around the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

It’s the last day of Newegg’s huge flash sale!

The front and back view of the Apeman A100 action camera,

Upgrade to a Samsung QLED TV while it’s $300 off

A front angle of the Samsung Q80A Series QLED smart TV.

Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards: Rumors, release, price

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti in a PC build.

Looking for a side hustle? Drive with Uber and start earning

An Uber driver conversing with her passengers.

MacOS Ventura’s best feature is 16 years in the making

Stage manager in macOS Ventura.

Everything we know about God of War Ragnarok

Kratos and Atreus in God Of War Ragnarok.

We played Diablo Immortal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Steam Deck — and one was a mess

The Steam Deck running Battle Net launcher and the S22 Ultra running Diablo Immortal.

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly releasing in November

A giant lizard monster jumps on Kratos in God of War Ragnarok.

Queer as Folk cast on honoring and modernizing a gay classic

Brodie dances in a nightclub in 2022's Queer as Folk.