Tired of cleaning and want a break? We don’t blame you! A smart robot vacuum is just what you need. As part of the Black Friday robot vacuum deals and Walmart Black Friday deals, there are a few different models and brands to choose from. Since some of the best Black Friday deals dropped early this year, you already have an opportunity to get a great price on a new robot vacuum or upgrade your old one. Today, you can get the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity for $199 with free shipping from Walmart. It’s normally $275, so that’s an incredible $76 off the regular price.

This robot vacuum is good for cleaning hard floors, carpets, and a plethora of spaces — it can also clean pet hair and dander! What’s more, it’s app-controlled so you don’t even have to get up to start the cleaning process, and it can be set to a daily schedule. You can check out that deal below or keep reading for more details about the Roomba 676.

The iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity can be controlled from a mobile app, which comes with a host of neat features. It can learn your life and home schedules, listen to your voice, and sync with Alexa to offer voice commands. It uses adaptive navigation to move about the room without bumping into objects or getting stuck on furniture. It also senses and eliminates dirt, scooping up all nasties and cleaning your floors thoroughly.

The Roomba 676 will run for up to 90 minutes at a time before it needs to recharge, and then it will return to its charging dock on its own. The auto-adjusting cleaning head can clean hard floors, carpets, rugs, and more. It’s an excellent addition for family homes, whether you’re cleaning up after pet messes or kids.

Normally $275, the price is now $199 with free shipping. That’s $76 off the regular price and one of the best deals of the year, but there’s a catch: We’re not sure how long it’s going to be available. Even worse, we’re not sure how long this robot vacuum is going to be in stock, so act soon if you’re interested!

