Roomba robot vacuums are insanely cheap at Best Buy today

There are usually quite a few Roomba deals throughout the year, but this one today from Best Buy throws off up to $100 on two different models of the Roomba. So if you’ve been looking for some robotic help around the house, hopefully, these deals will give you the helpful nudge you’ll need to grab yourself a Roomba.

iRobot Roomba 694 – $200 was $275

The first little Robotic entrant is the Roomba 694, which has $75 knocked off its base price, bringing it down to a pretty affordable $199.99. The 694 comes with a variety of cleaning features, such as the pictured edge-sweeping brush and the ability to function on multiple surfaces, including wood and carpet. Another great feature is how the Roomba learns from your daily schedule and manages to clean around that, so you aren’t constantly tripping over it while going about your business. Finally, and probably the best part is that it automatically recharges itself after running for up to 90 minutes, so you don’t have to baby it and make sure the battery hasn’t died somewhere.

iRobot Roomba i3 – $300 was $400

This deal on the Roomba i3 is probably one of the better robot vacuum deals you’re going to find out there, knocking $100 off its original price of $399 and bringing it down to $299. Among some of the same features that you’ll find on the 694, the I3 has a few extra interesting ones, such as knowing where it can and can’t go and focusing on the dirtiest areas. It’s also the version to buy if you have pets around, as it has rubber brushes that don’t get tangled in pet hair. Finally, and probably the most interesting thing you’ll find on the i3, is its ability to pair with the Braava jet m6 robot mop and clean the house together, having one go after the other to make sure your home is sparkling clean and in tip-top shape.

If these two robotic helpers haven’t tickled your fancy, you might want to check out our other vacuum deals to find something a bit more up your alley.

