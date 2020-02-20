Amazon discounts these iRobot Roomba robot vacuums by up to $201

When choosing a robot vacuum, would you rather get one that only has the bare essentials (can vacuum by itself — kind of obvious), or something a tad more advanced (superior mapping, self-emptying, can cook)? If you prefer the former, there are plenty of cheap yet solid robot vacuums out there that won’t break the bank, like the iRobot Roomba e5 and 960. But if you want something more cutting-edge and next-level efficient, the iRobot Roomba i7+ might just be the one for you, even though it cannot cook (not yet). Read below for each Roomba’s price, features, and specs, and decide which one suits you and your budget best. Save as much as $201 when you get them on Amazon today.

iRobot Roomba E5 – $329, was $380

Roombas are virtually indistinguishable from one another in appearance, as they all have the same puck shape, which is understandable as the design works in getting underneath furniture and other hard-to-reach places. On top of the Roomba e5 are three buttons: The prominent Clean button in the center which acts as both a power button and an automated cleaning button, the Home button to make the robot return to its charging base, and the Spot Clean button for thorough cleaning of a targeted area. Flip the robot over and you’ll find two rubber brushrolls, three wheels, a spinning brush, a detachable dustbin, and the battery.

This robot vacuum comes with a battery-powered Virtual Wall Barrier, a device which creates, well, a virtual wall, so that you can keep the Roomba within a room. When used in Halo mode, the robot vacuum will avoid going near an object. This comes in handy when you don’t want it to knock over a tall table with a fishbowl on top. This robot vacuum also has a full suite of sensors to help it intelligently navigate its surroundings. It doesn’t have a built-in camera, unlike more expensive Roomba models, such as the Roomba 960 and i7+ below, but it’s good enough at steering clear of obstacles.

When it comes to cleaning performance, the Roomba e5 is impressive. It can pick up dirt and debris of any size on any floor type. Pet hair, kitty litter, cereal, fine powder, whatever it is, it’s as good as gone. We marveled at how it was able to make a dirty carpet look spotless. Even the filth that’s stuck in between tiles and floorboards stands no chance.

Setting up this robot vac is quite easy. Just plug it in, wait for it to fully charge, and then it will be able to clean for 90 minutes at a time. When it’s about to lose power, it will automatically return to its charging base. You can manually press the Roomba for it to start cleaning or use the smartphone app or Alexa, whichever you prefer.

Get your own iRobot Roomba e5 today for $329 on Amazon, $51 off its normal retail price of $380.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $449, was $650

The iRobot Roomba 960 looks nearly identical to the Roomba 890, having the same dimensions and weight. It differs in terms of features, buttons layout, and a front-facing built-in camera. You can see a prominent “clean” button on top, right between the “spot cleaning” and “home” buttons. You can press these buttons to manually control the robot, or program the Roomba 960 to regularly clean by itself. The camera on the front helps it map out your floors and intelligently avoid obstacles (most robot vacuums solely rely on sensors, including the e5), paired with the iAdapt 2.0 Navigation technology.

Underneath the Roomba 960 are two roller brushes that do all the dirty work, lifting tiny particles and large debris with relative ease. There’s a side brush that the robot uses to clean along walls, baseboards, and furniture. It also has a built-in sensor that detects high concentrations of dirt for a more thorough cleaning.

You can set up and make this robot vacuum perform its duties in three ways: Manually pressing the clean button, using the mobile app, or issuing a voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. It has three cleaning modes: One-cleaning pass, two-cleaning pass, and automatic. The first mode makes the Roomba 960 pass over an area once, the second twice, and the third gives the robot autonomy to decide how many passes it will make, depending on the mess and the room size.

With a patented AeroForce Three-Stage Cleaning System and suction power that’s five times greater than the Roomba 600 Series, dirt and debris won’t stand a chance. It also has a high-efficiency filter that can capture 99% of particles as small as 10 microns. This robot is capable of cleaning for up to 75 minutes when fully charged and will automatically return to its charging dock to juice up and do even more cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba 960 usually comes with a hefty $650 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s deal today and get it for $449 — that’s a staggering $201 discount.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $799, was $1,000

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a luxury robot vacuum that cleans up after itself, thanks to a large-capacity Clean Base with automatic dirt disposal. It also features top-of-the-line cleaning performance, scarily intelligent navigation, multi-floor planning, easy-to-program scheduling, and voice-assistant control. Any downsides? For starters, the Clean Base is big and bulky and would prove difficult to tuck away. And while convenient, it’s also very loud when it’s doing the dirt-disposing – like public bathroom hand dryer loud. It’s also heartstoppingly expensive at $1,000. But on that front, we’ve got excellent news. You can now get the Roomba i7+ on Amazon for $799 – a huge $201 discount.

At first glance, the Roomba i7+ looks like every robot vacuum you’ve ever seen, but underneath the hood, it contains plenty of advanced features that more than justify its premium price tag. Flip it and you’ll find dual multi-surface rubber brushes that promise suction that’s ten times the air power and twice the cleaning performance of Roomba’s previous range-topper. It also boasts an upgraded processor and RAM that allows a faster and steadier connection to your home network, as well as voice-activated control via Alexa or Google Assistant. This processor also works alongside the Roomba i7+’s embedded cameras and sensors, which allow it to map and remember 10 different floor plans, making this robot vacuum ideal for families with big houses.

Watching the Roomba i7+ clean was a little scary. Unlike most robot vacuums that go about vacuuming in random directions and motions, the Roomba i7+ looks like it’s actually thinking. Going back and forth in parallel lines to get the job done, it seems downright methodical, and the way it maneuvers around furniture legs and other obstacles is fun to watch, if slightly terrifying. It even knows how to avoid a dog food bowl, never knocking it over but instead gently cleaning around it.

Most robot vacuums come with flatter charging stations that often fit under cabinets, allowing the robot-vacs to come and go as they please. Not the Roomba i7+’s Clean Base. You will need a spacious utility room or a large closet with a power outlet inside it if you decide to buy it. And while the Roomba i7+ itself is reasonably quiet when it’s cleaning, the same cannot be said about the Clean Base. When it’s emptying the vacuum’s dust bin and depositing all the dirt inside the disposable AllergenLock bag (which can accommodate up to 60 days worth of dirt and dust), it is extremely loud. While we certainly appreciate how effective and convenient it is, you will definitely know when it’s being used.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the premium robot vacuum to have if you’ve got a large house with multiple rooms. Although its self-emptying Clean Base is a next-level convenience, the racket it makes might test your patience. Get it for the discounted price of $799 on Amazon.

