The iRobot Roomba i3+ is $200 cheaper at Walmart today

Getting a robot vacuum can be absolutely life-changing. Instead of having to choose between pulling out the vacuum every day and living with constant dust and dirt around your house, you can rest easy knowing that your home is always squeaky clean. However, the best robot vacuum deals don’t always come cheap. That’s why when we spotted one of the most amazing Roomba deals we’ve seen all month, we jumped at the chance to share it. Today at Walmart, you can get the iRobot Roomba i3+ for a $200 discount, bringing the $599 price tag down to just $399. This is of the best vacuum deals you can get online right now. Keep reading to learn how the Roomba i3+ can keep your floors spotless.

When we reviewed the iRobot Roomba i3+, we praised it for its fantastic cleaning performance, efficiency, and automatic dirt disposal system that minimizes human intervention. This particular model comes with the Clean Base bag that takes up to 60 days to fill, so you can go months without ever having to fiddle with the unit or empty the disposal. It’s no slouch when it comes to performance either, at times outperforming even traditional vacuums with their cleaning power. The Roomba i3+ is equipped with a 3-stage cleaning system that has ten times the usual power-lifting suction, and you can even fine-tune the cleaning power with the iRobot app. If you live with pets, the multi-surface rubber brushes are designed not to get tangled with pet hair.

The Roomba i3+ is also an incredibly intelligent device. It cleans in neat rows, avoiding unnecessary power consumption while getting all the dirt off your floor. This Roomba also has Dirt Detect sensors that automatically focus its cleaning toward particularly dirty areas, such as spots near the front door. If you have tons of furniture around the house, you’ll also appreciate the smart navigation system and Reactive Sensor Technology that automatically tells the vacuum which areas are unreachable. If you already have a smart home system setup, you can easily integrate this vacuum with Google Assistant or Alexa so you can trigger it to start cleaning with your voice.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is innovative, efficient, and has incredible cleaning power. It’s the absolute perfect option if you have a busy schedule and can’t quite find the time to vacuum the floors. Right now, you can get it at a massive $200 discount at Walmart, bringing the price down to just $399. That’s an absolute steal of a price. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as you can — there’s no way to know when this deal expires!

