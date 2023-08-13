Amazon just discounted this Roomba robot vacuum from $365 to $210

iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand whenever there are robot vacuum deals because of dependable products like the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO, which is currently available from Amazon for just $210 after a 42% discount. We don’t expect the $145 in savings on its original price of $365 to stay online for long, so if you want it, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on this attractive bargain.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum

Our roundup of the best robot vacuums includes several models by iRobot’s Roomba, so you can trust that you’ll receive a top-quality device with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO. With a powerful three-stage cleaning system, the robot vacuum can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris across different surfaces. It comes with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to the various floor types while avoiding getting tangled with pet hair, and its Dirt Detect technology allows the robot vacuum to determine the areas of your home that need more attention.

In our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, virtual mapping is one of the features to consider. The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO does this wonderfully with its Imprint Smart Mapping technology, so you can instruct it to clean specific rooms after mapping your house. You can set the robot vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home through the iRobot Home app, and you can also use Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant to give it directions using voice commands.

