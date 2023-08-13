 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon just discounted this Roomba robot vacuum from $365 to $210

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iRobot Roomba i4 cleaning the floor.
iRobot

iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand whenever there are robot vacuum deals because of dependable products like the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO, which is currently available from Amazon for just $210 after a 42% discount. We don’t expect the $145 in savings on its original price of $365 to stay online for long, so if you want it, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on this attractive bargain.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum

Our roundup of the best robot vacuums includes several models by iRobot’s Roomba, so you can trust that you’ll receive a top-quality device with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO. With a powerful three-stage cleaning system, the robot vacuum can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris across different surfaces. It comes with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to the various floor types while avoiding getting tangled with pet hair, and its Dirt Detect technology allows the robot vacuum to determine the areas of your home that need more attention.

In our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, virtual mapping is one of the features to consider. The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO does this wonderfully with its Imprint Smart Mapping technology, so you can instruct it to clean specific rooms after mapping your house. You can set the robot vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home through the iRobot Home app, and you can also use Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant to give it directions using voice commands.

Related

The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $365, so it’s a steal if you can get it from Amazon for just $210. The 42% discount, which translates to savings of $145, isn’t going to last forever — in fact, it could be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want to take advantage of it, you’ll need to process your purchase today. If you think twice, you may miss the chance to get the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum for a much cheaper price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
4th of July sales knock over $300 off this robot lawn mower
worx landroid l deal amazon july 2023 feat

If you want to avoid mowing your lawn in this extra-heat-filled summer and want to avoid paying the local lawnmower crew to do it for you, consider picking up a robot mower this year. The best robot lawn mowers are willing to get the job done no matter the heat. Plus, if like the Worx Landroid L, your lawnmower is electric, you'll get to opt out of those high, fluctuating summer gas prices. So, consider buying a Worx Landroid L while it is on sale for just $1,171. That's $329 down from its usual price of $1,500. Check it out by tapping the button below, but consider reading more below to get a more in-depth look at what it can do.

Why you should buy the Worx Landroid L robot lawn mower
In a quick word, the Worx Landroid L does the hard job of mowing, for you. The on-sale version of the Worx Landroid L automatically mows up to a 1/4 acre in area size. Throughout the cutting process, it follows cutting patterns that follow boundary wires but are otherwise reminiscent of a Roomba, cutting in an 8-inch width. The mower itself is 24.8 x 17.8 inches wide, so the blades are confined to the very central parts of the mower. Presumably, this is to promote safety, though there is an optional anti-collision system (ACS) sold separately as an add-on. Our guide to how robot lawn mowers work should tell you pretty much everything you need to know.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Huge savings on Dyson, Shark and LG
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.

Any home will benefit from the addition of a cordless vacuum, as they're versatile cleaning devices that you can bring to any of your rooms, and even out to your garage or porch. The best cordless vacuums like those made by Dyson, Shark, and LG aren't cheap, so to help you get one with a discount, we've rounded up some of the top cordless vacuum deals that you can shop right now. You're going to have to hurry with your decision on which one to buy though, because these lowered prices won't last forever.
Today's best cordless vacuum deals
Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet -- $97, was $108

For an affordable but reliable cordless vacuum, you can go for the Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet, which combines powerful cleaning capabilities with a convenient design that includes swivel steering for easy maneuverability and a two-way folding handle that will let it reach narrow spaces. It's built to handle pet fur, so it's perfect for those with dogs and cats in their home, and it can quickly transform into a hand vacuum when that makes more sense. The cordless vacuum's battery can last for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, and it's easy to clean with its bagless system.

Read more
Best Roomba deals: Shop the Rolls-Royce of robot vacuums from $190
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

Roomba is responsible for some of the best robot vacuums around so it makes sense to focus on them when it comes to sweet robot vacuum deals. Buy one and your household chore time has just plummeted with a cute robot vacuum doing all the hard work for you. Below, we've picked out some of the best Roomba deals around. They're all likely to be popular so don't count on them being around forever. Here's a quick look at why each is worth your time.
iRobot Roomba 621 -- $190, was $250

Inexpensive yet powerful, the iRobot Roomba 621 has a 3-stage cleaning system that can lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors efficiently. It also has an edge-sweeping brush for taking care of corners and edges. A full suite of sensors means there's no need to worry about the robot negotiating obstacles with it capable of handling under and around furniture, as well as avoiding falling down stairs or drops. A unique auto-adjust cleaning head is designed to tackle multiple floor surfaces, able to adjust to different heights of the floor. Up to 90 minutes of runtime, before it heads back to base, means it can get loads done.

Read more