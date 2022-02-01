Snag an iRobot Roomba for $250 cheaper with this deal

When you have a busy schedule, you might not get a chance to vacuum as often as you’d like. That means you’re walking around in dust and dirt. It’s not just uncomfortable, but it could be the trigger for allergies and skin irritation. If you want to keep a clean house without having to vacuum the floor every week, then you should look for robot vacuum deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up one of the most incredible Roomba deals we’ve seen all year. Snag the iRobot Roomba i6 with an included Clean Base disposal unit for just $550, which is a massive $250 off the regular price of $800. That’s easily one of the best vacuum deals around right now.

iRobot’s Roomba lineup has some of the best robot vacuums on the market right now, and the Roomba i6 is no exception. Not only can it effectively pick up all the dirt and mess from your floor, but it will make your life easier through its wide array of smart features. The i6 is equipped with a comprehensive three-stage cleaning system that helps remove a variety of messes, coupled with 10x the power-lifting suction of previous models. There are also dual multisurface rubber brushes that help trap and suck in pet hair, so it doesn’t turn into a tangled mess on your carpet, along with a high-efficiency filter that removes allergens related to pets. Best of all, you don’t have to empty the compartment for weeks on end, thanks to the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal unit that’s included in this deal.

One of the biggest benefits of modern robot vacuums is the smart features, and the i6 has plenty of them. Its internal vSLAM navigation helps it map out the entirety of your home’s layout, so it can clean in neat, efficient rows and save power. If it runs out of juice, it can simply recharge and pick up where it left off. If you accidentally drop crumbs or messes on the floor, you can tell the Roomba through Alexa or Google Assistant to clean up a specific area. You can also set specific keep-out zones that the vacuum knows not to clean. The i6 also creates personalized cleaning schedules so it can start vacuuming automatically without you needing to fiddle around with the settings.

The iRobot Roomba i6 is smart, powerful, and will make keeping your home clean a breeze. If you’re interested in getting this fantastic robot vacuum, you need to hurry! Right now, you can get the Roomba i6 with an included Clean Base for just $550, which is a whopping $250 off the normal price. That’s an absolute steal. Hit that Buy Now button while this deal is still around — there’s no telling when it ends!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations