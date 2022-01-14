There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day to a completely spotless house, and it’s even better when you don’t have to do any of the work to keep it clean. If you manage to snag one of these high-quality robot vacuum deals, you’ll never have to vacuum by hand again. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Roomba deals of the year from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up an iRobot Roomba i6 bundle for just $550. That’s a savings of $250 on the entire package, which usually retails for $800! Since the Roomba i6 usually retails for $550 on its own, you’re basically getting the disposal base for free. Alternatively, you can also pick up the standalone iRobot Roomba i6 for just $400, which is $150 off today. Keep reading to find out why these are some of the best vacuum deals you can buy right now.

There are many reasons why Roombas always top our lists of the best robot vacuums. Roomba devices have robust performance, intelligent A.I. cleaning features, and excellent compatibility with other smart devices — and the iRobot Roomba i6 is no exception. The i6 has a premium 3-stage cleaning system and exceptional power-lifting suction that helps it remove even the toughest dirt and messes from all surfaces. On top of that, it has unique multi-surface brushes that let it remove pesky pet hair without getting tangled. On top of that, if you’re using the automatic dirt disposal Clean Base, you no longer have to deal with the mess of emptying the Roomba. The i6 automatically goes to the base to remove the contents of its bin, letting it proceed with other cleaning tasks. Each bag holds up to 60 days of dirt and dust, so you don’t even have to think about vacuuming for months.

This i6 is also an exceptional smart device. It has a feature called Smart Maps that lets it learn the entire layout of your home, so it can clean in efficient rows without wasting any time or energy. Whenever it runs low on battery, it can charge itself and pick up where it left off. It’s also compatible with Google Home and Alexa, so you can automatically ask it to clean recent messes in any particular area of the home. You also get granular control over locations and timing, with the ability to exclude specific parts of the house from being cleaned. It’s also trained to create personalized schedules and extra cleanings based on your habits.

If this sounds like the perfect robot vacuum for you, then there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can pick up the iRobot Roomba i6 bundle with a free Clean Base for just $550, which is $250 off the regular price of $800. If you don’t need the base, you can pick up the standalone Roomba i6 for only $400, which is $150 off the standard retail price. Hit the Buy Now buttons below before you miss out on these deals!

