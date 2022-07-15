Walmart has a ton of Roomba sales happening this weekend

Sick of vacuuming? No problem, because you don’t have to! Roomba was made to do the vacuuming for you. This weekend, Walmart is offering some of the best Roomba deals happening at the moment. If you want a clean home without having to lift a finger to vacuum your floors, these are the deals for you. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite robot vacuum deals going on right now.

iRobot Roomba 614 — $179, was $250

The Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum is a robot vacuum designed to get the job done. The Roomba 614 features Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system, which lifts dirt, dust, and debris from all of your carpets and hard floors, and has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges. Roomba 614 comes with a full suite of advanced sensors that enable it to move around your home, cleaning around the furniture and along all of the edges, and Cliff Detect keeps it from falling off the stairs. This little Roomba has big power, and it’s ready to adapt to different kinds of floor surfaces. With each charge, you can expect to run for up to 90 minutes, and when its battery runs out, it will automatically dock itself for recharging. Not only do you not have to vacuum but you don’t even have to recharge your iRobot vacuum!

iRobot Roomba e6 — $217, was $350

Another model of Roomba that’s on sale this weekend is the Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum. Just like the 614, it comes with Roomba’s signature three-stage cleaning system, but the e6 comes with five times the power-lifting suction. Even sweeter is the fact that you can control your Roomba from the iRobot app or your favorite voice assistant. It learns your typical cleaning routine and offers you personalized schedules, and the e6 even goes so far as to suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or at the peak of pet-shedding season. Its dirt-detect sensors alert your Roomba to dirtier areas of your home, including high-traffic spots, cleaning them more thoroughly. This Roomba is ideal for homes with pets because of the unique dual multisurface rubber brushes that adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors, and its high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. And just like the 614 model, it automatically docks and recharges after up to 90 minutes of run time. Roomba makes vacuuming every day easier than ever before.

iRobot Roomba i1 — $269, was $330

Out of all of these vacuum deals, the Roomba i1 is one of our favorites, and for good reason. The Roomba i1 is one of the most intelligent robot vacuums, and unlike the others on our list, the i1 can clean in neat rows, thanks to its floor-tracking sensors that enable it to clean purposefully and logically. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction than other Roomba models, and its fully compatible with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. For months at a time, you won’t ever have to think about vacuuming because the i1 empties itself into the base that only has to be emptied every 60 days. Thanks to the new iRobot iOS, you can tell your Roomba to start cleaning when you’re away or stop it when you come home so that all you’ll ever see are your clean floors without ever having to observe the cleaning process. Roomba i1 will make personalized cleaning suggestions based on your habits and routines, which it learns over time in order to be able to best service all of your cleaning needs. The Roomba i1 was made with advanced hardware that is capable of providing not only the smart features that you love today but it allows access to future iRobot software developments that are yet to come. This is the Roomba that will last you for years, but you’ll only have to think about from time to time every couple of months.

Editors' Recommendations