Roomba vacuums are insanely cheap at Walmart right now — hurry!

Tired of constantly cleaning up your floors? Outsource the job to your very own robot vacuum when you take advantage of the Roomba deals going on at Walmart today. Right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum for just $299, for a savings of $51 off the regular price of $350. Or spring for the deluxe version and get the iRobot Roomba i7 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for just $749, marked down $351 from its regular price of $1100. Whichever you choose, you’ll be thrilled with clean floors every day. Stop chasing loose cheerios, dog hair tumbleweeds, and dust bunnies around when you order a high-end and super-efficient robot vacuum today.

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $299, was $350

Irobot Roomba e6 wifi robot vacuum on a hardwood floor.

Say goodbye to dust and dog hair when you order the iRobot Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum from Walmart for just $299. You’ll save $51 off the regularly marked price of $350, plus get free shipping. This robot vacuum connects to Wi-Fi to send you updates and lets you control the settings remotely. Perfect for cleaning up pet hair, dust, and other common debris, this vacuum will help keep your floors clean from day to day with minimal intervention. This robot vacuum can run for up to 90 minutes and is self-charging, which means that it will automatically return to its charging dock when it needs a boost, so it’s always ready to go for the next time. Featuring a range of settings and cleaning options, this vacuum adjusts to your home, schedule, and natural environment to give you the cleanest floors possible.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $749, was $1100

Irobot Roomba i7 wifi connected robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal on a white background.

If you’re in the market for a major vacuum upgrade, then you need to check out the iRobot Roomba i7 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum on sale now at Walmart for just $749. Regularly priced at $1100, you’ll save $351 and get free delivery when you order it today. Keep your floors spotless and clean with this robot vacuum. Never get your hands dirty with the self-emptying function that takes care of the dirty work for you. With voice-controlled options, you can direct the vacuum to a specific mess or problem area with a simple voice command. This vacuum is ideal for homes with pets and can be set to clean on specific tracks and to avoid certain areas as needed. The self-charging features let the vacuum dock itself when its battery runs low, so it’s always ready when you need it.

More robot vacuum deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great robot vacuum deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types more
Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$388 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean. more
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$300 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it. more
iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$399 $450
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces. more
Dreame D9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

$255 $300
This machine is a lot more than your typical robotic vacuum cleaner -- it can mop too! Keep the whole house sparkling with optimized floor mapping and a 150-minute runtime between charges. more
Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$299 $359
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection. more
