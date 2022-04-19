Cheap robot vacuums: Roomba, Shark robovacs on sale from $180

If you need help in keeping your floors spotless, it’s highly recommended that you invest in robot vacuum deals. These smart home devices, which provide a convenient way of maintaining a clean home, are available across a spectrum of prices, depending on the features that they offer. Most shoppers look for Roomba deals because the iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, but there are other companies with reliable products, like Shark.

Today’s an ideal time to try the technology or to upgrade your current device, as Best Buy has slashed the prices of several Roomba and Shark robot vacuums. To help you with your decision on which product to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers from the retailer, with prices that start at $180. It’s unclear how long these deals will be available though, so if one of them catches your eye, don’t hesitate because it may be gone when you get back to it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

For an affordable glimpse into what a robot vacuum can offer your home, grab the iRobot Roomba 694. It features Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes that allow it to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, while its edge-sweeping brush cleans edges and corners. It’s equipped with sensors that can detect the dirtier areas of your home, cliffs so that it can avoid falling, and furniture so that it can navigate under and through them. You can schedule when the robot vacuum will clean your home through the iRobot Home app or with the help of voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. The iRobot Roomba 694 is available from Best Buy for an affordable $180, after a $95 discount to its original price of $275.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2001 — $370, was $450

The Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2001 adapts to your home with IQ Navigation, which cleans row by row, room by room for better coverage compared to robot vacuums with random bounce movements. The technology is supported by AI Laser Vision that detects and avoids objects, as well as no-go zones that you set through Shark’s companion app, where you can also schedule comprehensive clean-ups for the whole house or only for specific rooms and areas. With its deep-cleaning power and PowerFins brushroll that digs deep into carpets, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2001 may be the cleaning companion that you need, and it’s on sale for just $370 on Best Buy after an $80 reduction to its original price of $450.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $400, was $550

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO offers the same features as the iRobot Roomba 694, such as Roomba’s premium three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, but for additional convenience, it comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. Once the robot vacuum’s bin is full of dirt and dust, it will return to the base where it will automatically empty its contents and then resume cleaning. The base can holds up to 60 days’ worth of cleaning, so you don’t have to think about emptying it for several weeks. The robot vacuum moves in straight lines and back and forth for a more thorough clean, and it can learn your cleaning habits to eventually make suggestions such as extra sessions. You can purchase the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO from Best Buy at $150 off, which lowers its price to $400 from its original price of $550.

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $799, was $999

For a premium robot vacuum experience, go for the iRobot Roomba s9+, which is currently on top of Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums because of its superb cleaning performance that covers debris and pet hair, multi-floor smart mapping that allows it to expertly clean every nook and cranny of your house, and precise object detection and navigation so that you don’t have to worry about damage to the robot vacuum or to your furniture. It also comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, compatibility with voice assistants, and Power Boost technology that automatically increases suction for surfaces such as carpets. Get the iRobot Roomba s9+ for just $799 on Best Buy, which slashed the robot vacuum’s original price of $999 by $200.

