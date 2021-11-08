  1. Deals
This Keurig coffee maker is ONLY $50 at Amazon today

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker.

You should take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the best Black Friday deals, and if you love coffee, you might want to take a look at Black Friday coffee maker deals, which includes Keurig deals. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday itself before you can start shopping, though, as Amazon Black Friday deals already include a $30 discount for the Keurig K-Mini, which brings the coffee maker’s price down to $50 from its original price of $80.

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is less than 5 inches wide, which makes it even more suitable for your kitchen as it won’t take up a lot of space. When it’s brewing using Keurig K-Cup pods, you need to make sure that the one-cup reservoir is filled with water. Afterward, make sure that a 6- to 12-ounce cup is ready to receive the beverage, which will be brewed perfectly each time after just a few minutes.

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall, when the dip tray is removed. With a cord storage compartment, you can bring the coffee machine everywhere you go to make sure that you always get a proper cup of joe in the morning. It’s also energy efficient, as it automatically shuts down 90 seconds after your last brew, similar to Digital Trends’ best coffee makers.

For an affordable but reliable coffee maker that will help you start every day right, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Mini. The coffee machine is available from Amazon at $30 off, which brings its price down to $50 from its original price of $80. It’s unclear how long the offers will last, though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this deal for the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

