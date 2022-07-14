KitchenAid is probably one of the most well-known companies when it comes to kitchen appliances, and its stand mixers like the Pro 5 Plus are especially famous. And Best Buy has an excellent deal going for it that brings the price down to $350 from $450, a nice $100 discount that your wallet will appreciate.

Buy Now

If even the best hand mixers seem like too much work, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus will easily cut through almost anything you put through it, assuming it’s not a solid block of metal. The motor is powerful enough to handle dense and heavy mixtures, and there are even 10 different speed options to pick from depending on what you want to mix. The fact that there are so many speed choices is something we especially like because you can do damage to a recipe if you overmix something, and if you start at the highest speed, you can damage the mixer as well.

As for the bowl, it has a 5-quart capacity, which is about enough capacity to make eight dozen cookies, which is a massive amount, and great if you’re cooking for a family or are starting a small baking business at home. Even better, there’s a bowl-lifter on it that allows you to lift the bowl, which is pretty great if you have a lot of ingredients inside it that make it heavy. Plus, it also makes it easy to put the bowl in and remove it. Finally, while it comes with a coated flat beater, spiral dough hook, and wire whip, there are also 10 more attachments that you can buy separately that can do things like noodles or slice, some of which fit in the front of the device where you see the round metal cap, so it’s a versatile device.

All in all, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is an excellent stand mixer, and with the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $350 from $450, it’s great to pick up if you’ve needed one. While you’re here, why not check out some of the other Best Buy Prime Day deals still available.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations