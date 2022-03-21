Save $100 on this Surface Pro 7-style Lenovo Chromebook today

When you’re looking for laptop deals, you’ll receive recommendations to go for Chromebook deals if you’re on a tight budget. However, not all Chromebooks are basic laptops that are focused only on the online capabilities of Google’s Chrome OS. Certain models, like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, push the boundaries of the general perception of Chromebooks, and the best part is that the device is available from Lenovo for just $400, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, like the popular Microsoft Surface Pro 7, is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen that serves as the centerpiece while it’s in tablet form, while a detachable fabric folio keyboard and stylus support transforms the device into a full-fledged laptop. The OLED display offers lifelike colors and true blacks, while reducing blue light emissions by 70% to reduce eye strain compared to LCD panels. The device also comes with four speakers with smart amplifiers for crystal clear audio, an 8MP rear-facing camera for capturing pictures and videos in Full HD, and a 5MP front-facing camera for streaming and video calls.

Laptops that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, known as Chromebooks, depend on web-based apps instead of installed software for low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end hardware. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, however, packs a punch with its Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and 4GB of RAM. Most Chromebooks rely on cloud storage, but this 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with a 256GB eMMC, so you have enough space to install your favorite apps and to keep your important documents.

If you’re interested in the features of Google’s Chrome OS, but you want to use the operating system in a laptop that’s both versatile and reliable, then you should go for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. It’s an even more attractive purchase because of Lenovo’s $100 discount, which lowers the 2-in-1 laptop’s price to just $400 from its original price of $500. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to purchase the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at 20% off. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

