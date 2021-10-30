  1. Deals
This Surface Pro-style Chromebook is $199 for Black Friday

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Laptop with the menu screen open.

There’s nothing quite like a 2-in-1 laptop that can swap seamlessly between a more traditional laptop with a keyboard to a tablet — it’s like having the best of both worlds. Normally, however, 2-in-1 style computers, like the Surface Pro, are quite expensive. But since some of the best Black Friday deals have dropped super early this year, it’s the perfect opportunity to find suitable laptops. There are Black Friday Chromebook deals, Black Friday laptop deals, and you’ll find all of that and more in the latest Walmart Black Friday deals. So, there’s a lot to choose from.

We’ve come across a Black Friday deal at Walmart that’s worth pointing out, as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet Laptop — a 2-in-1 that’s a lot like the Surface Pro — is available at an incredibly low price. You can grab it right now for $199, which is $50 off not including the free shipping. It comes with a plug-and-play keyboard that you can detach and attach quickly, depending on what configuration you want to use. It features a 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core processor with clock speeds up to 2GHz. You can check out that deal below or keep reading for more details on the Chromebook.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet Laptop is a Chromebook, first and foremost, powered by the Chrome OS. It has a 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen IPS display running at a native resolution of 1920 x 1200, with a brightness rating of 400 nits. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core processor with clock speeds up to 2GHz, and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It also has ARM Mali-G72 MP3 graphics, which is plenty to run most of the latest Android games — and you can install those directly from Google Play on Chromebooks. The 64GB of eMMC storage gives you a decent amount of local storage. You also get a 2-megapixel front webcam with fixed focus and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For wireless connectivity, it includes WiFi 802.11AC (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.2.

That’s a lot to take in, but basically, it’s a highly-capable tablet with a detachable keyboard that swaps back and forth. It’s running the Chrome OS, as well, so if you’ve ever used a Chromebook before you’ll feel right at home here.

Normally $250, Walmart is offering the Lenovo Chromebook Duet Laptop 10.1-inch for $199 right now with free shipping. That’s $50 off and one of the best deals we’ve seen for this model all year, not to mention it’s more expensive at a lot of other places. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last so take advantage while you can!

