The dog days of summer are drawing to a close, and while many of us are readying ourselves for a new school year, others are simply looking forward to cooler fall weather. But another welcome part of the end of summer are back-to-school and Labor Day sales, and even if you’re not a student, now’s a fine time to score some deals on computers from top-tier tech brands like Lenovo, HP, and Dell, all of which are running some nice deals right now.

Lenovo may be most well-known for its ThinkPad laptops, and some of our favorite modern ultrabooks and 2-in-1s wear the ThinkPad badge. But this maker also offers some solid machines in its IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion series, and a number of these are on sale through Sunday, September 8 as part of Lenovo’s extended Labor Day sale. You can check out the wholesale lineup here, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up a small handful of the best deals on a few of our favorites below:

The X1 Carbon is one of the flagships of today’s ThinkPad line, combining modern laptop design with iconic ThinkPad aesthetics. Packing a 14-inch 1080p display and weighing in at just 2.5 pounds, the sixth-gen X1 Carbon might be the perfect size for an everyday laptop that’s portable without being too cramped, and with up to 15 hours of battery life, you’ve got plenty of juice for a full days’ work.

Under the hood, this 2018 model packs an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of onboard RAM, and a 256GB SSD. One of our few complaints with the 6th-gen Thinkpad X1 Carbon was its comparatively high price, but with the release of the new seventh-generation refresh, the Lenovo Labor Day sale is a perfect opportunity to grab the last-gen version for a reasonable price: The checkout code THINKSALE1 brings this sleek ultrabook down to just $949.

The X-Series ThinkPads might be the cream of Lenovo’s current crop, but the classic T-Series is still chugging along, offering more moderately priced Windows laptops for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles (and steep price tags) that often come with modern ultrabooks. The Thinkpad T470 is one such workhorse, running on an Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM with a 256GB SSD – perfectly reasonable specs for an affordable, no-nonsense laptop for work and general daily use.

This configuration of the Thinkpad T470 is on sale right now for just $599 with the checkout code THINK3 as part of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale.

Lenovo’s Legion laptops remain among the best values to be had today in portable gaming PCs, and the 2019 Legion Y740 is a fine machine for work and play. It runs on the latest Intel Core i7-9750H six-core processor and packs 16GB (two 8GB sticks) of DDR4 RAM, plus a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU – one of Nvidia’s new 16-series graphics cards. This means plenty of power for running modern games as well as for handling graphics-heavy work tasks like video editing.

The 15.6-inch 1080p display also boasts Nvidia G-Sync technology, all but eliminating screen-tearing and lag. The Legion Y740 can run close to $2,000, but the promo code PRESALE3 brings this nicely updated gaming laptop down to $1,350 for Labor Day, saving you $370 off of its current list price.

