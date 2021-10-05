  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

By
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop showing game scene on the screen, on a white background.

Get ready to game on the go with this gaming laptop! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop for just $878 when you order it from Walmart today. That’s a savings of $121 off the regular price of $999. This powerful gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce graphics card for amazing picture quality, and Intel Core i7 processor for super fast load times, and a 15-inch display that doesn’t sacrifice screen quality or size for portability.

Buy Now

This gaming laptop from Lenovo comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can get straight to work, right out of the box. It also includes a free update to Windows 11 when it’s released later this year. Featuring a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this ultra-fast laptop delivers quick load times and reduces in-game lag. Connect to Wi-Fi to play online games or surf the web, and sync your wireless accessories, including your gaming mouse, keyboard, headphones and other devices.

Complete with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, you’ll experience amazing color and picture on everything you stream and play. Whether you’re watching Netflix or streaming to Twitch, this laptop makes it look easy. High-end speakers, webcam, and microphones come built in, so you’re ready to stream. Want to expand your vision or multitask while you play? This gaming laptop can easily sync with an additional monitor for an even more immersive experience. Check out these gaming monitor deals going on today to find the model that fits your space and your style.

If you’re in the market for a gaming computer that you can easily take to college, friends’ houses, vacation, or just to the back porch, then don’t hesitate to take advantage of the gaming laptop deals going on today at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion gaming laptop on sale at Walmart for just $878. Regularly priced at $999, you’ll save $121 when you order it today, plus you’ll get free delivery.

Buy Now

More gaming computer deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming PC deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

With rebate + code '2021EGGIEUPS'

Gigabyte Aero 15-inch 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,569 $2,999
Bring your games to life like never before with this Gigabyte Aero gaming laptop, featuring a gorgeous 4K display and superb hardware to match. more
Buy at Newegg

Dell XPS Special Edition PC (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, RTX 3060 GPU)

$980 $1,430
Stay in the flow with this GeForce RTX 3060-powered powered XPS Desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite video games, and do anything else you need a PC to do. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5i (Core i5-11400, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD)

$950
With a powerful Intel processor, an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, and the slick looks to match, this gaming PC will handle modern games for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC (Core i5, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$950
The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop PC boasts one of the best GeForce graphics cards out there, along with plenty of storage and a great-looking case that allows for future upgrades. more
Buy at Amazon

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-10400F, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,350 $1,600
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg
Free AIO Liquid Cooler

Cobratype Sonora Gaming Desktop PC (Ryzen 5800X, RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$3,300 $3,400
A powerful gaming PC with speed, smoothness, and massive storage. It even comes with a free liquid cooler for a limited time. more
Buy at Newegg
