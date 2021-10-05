We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get ready to game on the go with this gaming laptop! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop for just $878 when you order it from Walmart today. That’s a savings of $121 off the regular price of $999. This powerful gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce graphics card for amazing picture quality, and Intel Core i7 processor for super fast load times, and a 15-inch display that doesn’t sacrifice screen quality or size for portability.

This gaming laptop from Lenovo comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can get straight to work, right out of the box. It also includes a free update to Windows 11 when it’s released later this year. Featuring a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this ultra-fast laptop delivers quick load times and reduces in-game lag. Connect to Wi-Fi to play online games or surf the web, and sync your wireless accessories, including your gaming mouse, keyboard, headphones and other devices.

Complete with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, you’ll experience amazing color and picture on everything you stream and play. Whether you’re watching Netflix or streaming to Twitch, this laptop makes it look easy. High-end speakers, webcam, and microphones come built in, so you’re ready to stream. Want to expand your vision or multitask while you play? This gaming laptop can easily sync with an additional monitor for an even more immersive experience. Check out these gaming monitor deals going on today to find the model that fits your space and your style.

If you’re in the market for a gaming computer that you can easily take to college, friends’ houses, vacation, or just to the back porch, then don’t hesitate to take advantage of the gaming laptop deals going on today at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion gaming laptop on sale at Walmart for just $878. Regularly priced at $999, you’ll save $121 when you order it today, plus you’ll get free delivery.

