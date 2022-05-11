If you want a great gaming PC but don’t have the knowledge or time to build it yourself, don’t worry. Nowadays, you can get incredible pre-built gaming PC deals featuring the most powerful components without breaking the bank. You just need to pick up one of the great gaming monitor deals, and you’ll be ready to play the latest triple-A titles. One of the best desktop offers is available today on Lenovo’s website. Pick up the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with an RTX 3070 for just $1,800, a massive $440 discount on the regular price of $2,240. Keep reading to discover what makes this such a beast of a machine.

With its powerful specifications, excellent design, and effective cooling system, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is one of the best gaming PCs you can get in this price range. It’s equipped with top-of-the-line internals, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. It’s one of the most exciting modern graphics cards around, with the ability to run the latest, most demanding titles in 4K at fantastic frame rates. The 3070 also has excellent support for ray tracing, a technology that enables more realistic light rendering for a more immersive experience. So not only will you be able to play all the most recent games, but you’ll be set for new releases for years to come.

The 3070 is paired with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700K processor with eight cores and 16 threads. This chip supports overclocking and has a maximum boost of up to 5.00GHz. Not only should this provide you with excellent processing performance in games, but it’ll help you run demanding productivity tasks such as video editing, photo processing, and engineering software. You also get 16GB of memory running in dual-channel mode and a 512GB SSD for storage and running Windows. There’s even a 1TB HDD for storing games which can be easily expanded. These components come in a sleek, modern chassis with a similar aesthetic to Lenovo’s revered Legion gaming laptops.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is an incredible, no-compromises gaming PC that can run nearly everything you throw at it. Right now, you can pick up this powerful computer for just $1,800 — that’s $440 off the standard price tag of $2,240. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can because there’s no telling when this deal ends!

