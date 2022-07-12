Today's Best Air Purifier Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Right now you'll find some amazing Prime Day smart home deals, but if pet dander and other allergens are getting you down, check out this air purifier Prime Day deal. The Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier creates a cleaner environment in your home and would usually cost you $100.

Why you should buy the Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier

Sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes are no joke, and if you suffer from allergies or asthma, you’ll be well aware that things can get worse this time of year. If you’re wondering whether air purifiers help with allergies, it’s true that results can vary from person to person, but investing in one of the best air purifiers can definitely improve your home’s indoor air quality. Step up the Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier.

With its H13 True HEPA filter, this air purifier features VortexAir Technology and 360-degree air intake to clean air quickly. There are three filters at work here: The H13 True HEPA filter takes care of bacteria, pet dander, pollen, and mold; a Pre-Filter makes light work of dust, lint, pet fur, and fibers; and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter tackles smoke, fumes, VOCs, pet odors, and even cooking smells. Combined, this triple threat captures 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 micron in size.

One of the best things about this air purifier is that it isn’t an ionizer air purifier, so it doesn’t produce harmful ozone or use UV-C light, an air-cleaning method that can cause secondary pollution.

Another great reason to buy this air purifier Prime Day deal is that it’s whisper-quiet for use in the bedroom. Sleep Mode with QuietKEAP Technology reduces the air purifier’s noise levels to near-silent 24dB, so combined with the best sleep gadgets, a good night’s sleep is on the cards. There’s also a display light that can be turned off manually or with the two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour timer, as well as a filter lifetime indicator.

Speaking of filters, it’s recommended you replace the Levoit Core 300 filter every six to eight months for optimum efficiency. You can choose from four replacement filters including the Pet Allergy Filter, which captures pet dander and unwanted pet odors, the Toxin Absorber Filter, the Smoke Remover filter, or the Original filter.

Unlike some other air purifiers, the Levoit Core 300 looks stylish whichever room you decide to place it in thanks to its sleek, award-winning design and modern white colorway. With this air purifier Prime Day deal you can enjoy breathing in cleaner air for less.

