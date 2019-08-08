Share

Investing in a quality air purifier is essential to maintaining comfort in your home. It helps keep indoor air clean by getting rid of dust, viruses, and unpleasant odors that may lead to allergies, respiratory distress, and other health issues. Amazon currently has a deal on the Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier (two-pack bundle) which lets you have it for only $140, and if you clip the available coupon on Amazon, the price drops an additional $10.

This two-pack option is ready to meet your larger air-purifying needs, with cost-effective pricing compared to a single unit at the same price point. These Levoit air purifiers can be used in different rooms, so you don’t have to go through the hassle of moving your machine here and there. Enjoy a fresher breathing experience by taking advantage of this cool deal.

The LV-H132 cleans the air by using an advanced three-stage filtration system that consists of a pre-filter, a true HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, and a high-efficiency carbon filter. These filters work together to effectively improve indoor air quality by capturing allergens, pet hair, mold, and even airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. Smoke, food smells, and other unpleasant odors are taken care of as well. Room air is circulated over four times per hour to achieve rapid purification. There’s also a filter indicator included to remind you when it’s time to change the filter. Levoit claims that its replacement filters are more affordable than most brands, which means more savings in the future.

Flaunting a compact size, this desktop air purifier is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms like living rooms, offices, and dorms. Its upgraded motor features improved efficiency, greater stability, and a longer lifespan. It features ultra-silent operation with a noise level as quiet as 20 decibels, ensuring a restful and soothing environment no matter the fan speed. The unit is also designed with a night light that you can use to help you see in the evening, but you can turn it off to create an ideal sleep environment.

Enjoy your home without having to worry about allergens and bacteria lurking in the air. With the Levoit LV-H132’s reliable purification power, you and your family can get extra protection from airborne illnesses. Order the two-pack bundle today on Amazon at a discounted price of $130 when you clip the $10 coupon.

