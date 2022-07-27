You can get an LG OLED TV for only $700 at Best Buy right now

If you’ve always wanted an OLED TV in your living room, Best Buy is offering you a chance to buy one with a $100 discount. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which originally costs $800, will be delivered to your doorstep for $700. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, and you better hurry because there’s no telling when this offer will end.

LG TV deals are always popular because LG is one of the best TV brands, partly because it developed the OLED TV display technology that’s used in the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV. If its 48-inch screen will fit your available space, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then it’s the perfect display for watching your favorite shows and playing your favorite video games. When comparing OLED vs. QLED TVs, OLED TVs hold the advantage in terms of perfect blacks, faster response times and refresh rates, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

The LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV is powered by LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, which automatically makes adjustments to your video and audio settings for the best possible viewing experience, while also upscaling all content to 4K quality. The best TVs are also smart TVs to provide access to the popular streaming services, and the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV does this through the brand’s webOS 6.0 platform. The OLED TV also comes with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can issue voice commands for various functions such as controlling playback, searching for information, and controlling your other smart home devices.

Shoppers who are on the lookout for high-value TV deals for a home theater upgrade shouldn’t ignore Best Buy’s offer for the 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $700, after a $100 discount to its sticker price of $800, but we’re not sure for how long. An OLED TV in your living room is within reach with this deal from Best Buy, but you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV.

