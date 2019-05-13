Digital Trends
You won’t want to miss this huge deal on a 65-inch LG 4K smart TV

Josh Levenson
lg 4k smart tv deal walmart 65uk6300pue

There’s never been a better time to pick up a new 4K TV to sit at the center of your home entertainment setup. That’s because Walmart has slashed $600 off one of LG’s best 65-inch 4K smart TVs — sending the price tumbling down to $600.

Here’s the kicker: Walmart has teamed up with Affirm to offer customers the chance to take that $600 (including a little interest) and divide it into twelve more manageable chunks of $59, and it’s throwing in $25 statement credit for those who do.

So, what makes the 65-inch LG 65UK6300PUE 4K TV a good pick? Well, aside from featuring a crisp LED screen that’s sharp and has a fantastic default color profile out of the box, it has just about every feature you could ever need from a TV.

What we mean by that is it’s a smart TV, so it can be used to tap into a suite of top-tier streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube, without the need for a smart-enabled set-top box or streaming stick.

Also, since it’s a 4K TV, it can run native 4K content, as well as standard Full HD material in an upscaled 4K Ultra HD format. What’s more, it has multi-format HDR on board, which can be enabled to extract additional detail from low-light scenes.

Included in the box is LG’s love-it-or-loathe-it Magic Remote that lets you use either gestures, the on-remote buttons, or the manufacturer’s trademark Intelligent Voice Control to interact with the television.

Here’s a quick look at the sort of commands you can throw its way:

  • “Turn down the volume.”
  • “Open Netflix.”
  • “Switch to HDMI 2.”
  • “Search YouTube for NBA.”
  • “Schedule the TV to turn off at 10 p.m..”

Granted, at 65 inches, the 65UK6300PUE won’t be a perfect fit (literally) for everyone — but at $600 it’s a fantastic deal. With that in mind, if you’re after something a little smaller, or larger, be sure to check out our list of the best TV deals.

If you’re on the fence, we’re confident in saying that at $600 you really can’t go wrong with the 65UK6300PUE. It’s a 4K TV, so it’s well prepared for the future, and it’s smart — so you’ll be able to take advantage of every streaming service you could ever need.

