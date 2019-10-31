Amazon drops awesome LG 4K TV deals that save you as much as $502

LG is an excellent TV brand mostly known for its premier OLED display, but the company has also been promoting a stunning screen tech called NanoCell. OLED’s forte is in offering the best viewing angles and more efficient energy consumption, while the NanoCell thrives in enhanced picture quality in terms of color gamut.

These are some of the cutting-edge technologies you might want to consider if you are looking for superb picture performance on your 4K TV. Right now, Amazon is holding spectacular deals on the 65-inch Nano 8 Series and the 55-inch OLED C9 Series. Jump on these awesome LG 4K TV deals today and walk away with a significant savings of as much as $502.

65-Inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, Nano 8 Series – $697 ($502 Off)

As a true 4K TV, you can count on the LG Nano 8 Series to deliver clear and crisp images with four times the resolution of Full HD 1080p. But what sets it apart from other 4K units is its Nano Color technology that promises improved color vibrancy and image clarity. This is made possible by the extremely tiny particles that absorb unwanted light wavelengths and enhances the purity of the reds, blues, and greens displayed on the screen. This way, the viewing experience is conveyed exactly as the director intended.

Apart from the NanoCell technology, this LG 4K TV also boasts a quad-core processor that is responsible for the overall upscaling of picture quality. It enhances images and action, lessens distracting video noise and motion blur, improves sharpness, and portrays colors more accurately. A local dimming feature is also present to further refine contrast and black levels.

The Nano 8 Series comes with the LG Thin AQ technology that integrates the smart functionalities of Alexa and Google Assistant. This makes it easier for you to control the TV and other compatible devices. The TV is also equipped with a built-in AirPlay 2 so you can effortlessly cast anything from your iPhone or MacBook directly to the big screen.

Transform your entertainment with the astonishing audio-visual capabilities of this Nano 8 Series LG 4K TV. Order yours today on Amazon for only $697 instead of the usual $1,199.

55-Inch LG OLED 4K TV, C9 Series – $1,597 ($403 Off)

If you’ve got the money to splash out on some buttery picture performance, OLED is the way to go. The C9 series is just one of the many LG models to carry today’s superior display technology called OLED. It uses the power of 8.3 million individually lit pixels to deliver perfect blacks and infinite contrast, resulting in superb shadow details in the darkest scenes. Also worth noting is the a9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor that brings images, action, and color to new life. Together, they elevate your viewing experience to a whole new level of richness and clarity.

Cinema-standard technologies Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision are also tossed in for more audio-visual power. These advanced technologies optimize picture and sound for a spectacular and more realistic experience in every scene. The picture looks ultra-vivid, while the audio seems to surround you. And if you’re into PC gaming, you can hook this LG 4K TV to your setup for smooth gameplay and exceptional picture quality (thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync compatibility).

Similar to the Nano 8 Series, the C9 model comes with Google Assistant and Alexa integrated into the ThinQ A.I. This enables you to easily search for entertainment or control your entire smart home ecosystem. Sharing of content directly from your Apple device is also easy-peasy with the TV’s built-in AirPlay 2.

This LG OLED unit normally comes at a hefty price tag of $2,000, but Amazon’s price cut brings it down to $1,597. Don’t sleep on this incredible 4K TV deal and order yours today while in stock.

