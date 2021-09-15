  1. Deals
You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

By

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.

LG is one of the best TV brands in the business right now thanks to its exceptional screen quality across its product range. In the case of the LG 50-inch Class UP8000, you get rich 4K clarity combined with a quad-core processor so it’s speedy at painting images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen. Utilizing TruMotion 120 technology means that blur is reduced on fast-moving images so you get sharpened details with up to 120 frames per second, proving ideal for sport and fast-moving action scenes. There’s a Game Optimizer mode for avid gamers, too.

Alongside that, the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 is smart across the board thanks to its use of webOS and an intuitive Magic Remote that makes it easier to control what you’re doing at all times. A thinner profile than other 4K TVs at this price range ensures that the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 easily offers many of the features you’d see in the best 4K TVs out there right now. It even works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit so you can control all your smart home devices easily.

Normally priced at $530, the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 is down to just $500 which is a great deal for a TV of this caliber. You won’t want to miss out on this deal if you’re looking for a new 4K TV so snap it up now while stocks last.

More TV deals

We’ve got plenty of other awesome 4K TV deals if this one doesn’t quite do it for you. That includes the best 50-inch TV deals along with all the highlights of the TCL TV deals as well. Appreciating how good a retailer it is, we also have plenty of Best Buy TV deals rounded up neatly for you to check out.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$300 $476
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image. more
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
If you want a TV that's large and in charge, this 75-inch model can display your movies beautifully, plus it can make your games look even better with its gaming mode. more
Buy at Best Buy
