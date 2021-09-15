You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.

LG is one of the best TV brands in the business right now thanks to its exceptional screen quality across its product range. In the case of the LG 50-inch Class UP8000, you get rich 4K clarity combined with a quad-core processor so it’s speedy at painting images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen. Utilizing TruMotion 120 technology means that blur is reduced on fast-moving images so you get sharpened details with up to 120 frames per second, proving ideal for sport and fast-moving action scenes. There’s a Game Optimizer mode for avid gamers, too.

Alongside that, the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 is smart across the board thanks to its use of webOS and an intuitive Magic Remote that makes it easier to control what you’re doing at all times. A thinner profile than other 4K TVs at this price range ensures that the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 easily offers many of the features you’d see in the best 4K TVs out there right now. It even works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit so you can control all your smart home devices easily.

Normally priced at $530, the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 is down to just $500 which is a great deal for a TV of this caliber. You won’t want to miss out on this deal if you’re looking for a new 4K TV so snap it up now while stocks last.

