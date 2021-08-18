If you need a new television and don’t have the desire (or the space) for a huge one, then you can’t really go wrong with any good 50-inch TV deals that you find. A 50-inch set is just about perfect for mid-sized rooms or even larger bedrooms, where a 43-inch is just a bit too small. Better still, you can easily find a good one for well under $1,000 today.

There are some upgraded options you might want to consider, though, but whatever your needs and budget may be, these 50-inch TV sales are sure to have something that’s the perfect fit. Ready to get shopping and save some cash? Read on: We’ve got all the best 50-inch TV deals and lowest prices (plus a handy shopping guide) right here.

How to choose a 50-inch TV

Before you jump right into your search for 50-inch TV deals, make sure that this is actually the size you want. Choosing the right TV for the space you plan to put it in goes beyond just knowing that it will fit: Viewing distance and room acoustics also come into play. If you need some help with this, then check out our guide on how to figure out what size TV is best for the part of your home in which you plan to install it.

Once you’ve done that, then it’s time to get ready to start shopping 50-inch TV sales — but don’t rush in blindly. You don’t want to jump on a seemingly great deal just because it’s at or below your price target, only to discover that it doesn’t have the features you want or that the software ecosystem isn’t the best one for your setup. Your first step should be to set a budget and make a mental note to stick to it, with some wiggle room to make sure you get the best television for your home theater and the most value for your money.

The good news is that in the 50-inch size bracket, 4K TV deals are plentiful. You can even find QLED TVs for less than $1,000 (more on this technology later) and many 4K LED televisions for less than $500. That makes these 50-inch TV deals a fantastic value for anybody who is looking to upgrade to a 4K smart TV for the first time, shopping for another set to add to a smaller room, or wanting a new television but doesn’t want or have the space for a big-screen model.

Most bargain hunters will be perfectly happy with a standard 4K LED TV, which is the standard panel technology used in television display panels nowadays. All of the models you’ll find among these 50-inch TV sales are smart as well, meaning that they come with built-in internet connectivity (usually both ethernet and Wi-Fi, allowing you to hook the television up to your local internet network either wired or wirelessly) and a pre-loaded operating system that lets you run common streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and so on. Many TVs will even come with the most popular apps already installed so you can enjoy your content libraries after a short setup process. This precludes the need for any external streaming sticks or boxes.

Of course, these modern smart TVs are still perfectly compatible with cable and satellite boxes, as well as media devices like DVD/Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. Pay attention to how many HDMI ports a TV has before you buy, though. Some sets that are in the small- and mid-sized brackets (that includes 50-inch TV deals) may not come loaded with that many HDMI ports, so if you plan to hook up multiple input devices to your television, look into this before you pull the trigger on a deal.

If you aren’t necessarily looking for the cheapest television you can find, and you’re willing to spend a bit more for upgraded picture quality, then you should keep QLED TV deals on your radar as you shop through 50-inch TV sales. This newer panel technology delivers increased color accuracy and deeper dynamic contrast, but it’s more costly. OLED TVs are also worth mentioning; however, these panels aren’t yet available at 50 inches. QLED TVs are pricier than standard LED TVs, while OLED sets are the priciest of them all.

Those looking for an upgrade but who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg should definitely think about getting a QLED TV, which sits in a good middle ground between LED and OLED price-wise. If you’re interested in OLED TV deals, however, you’re not going to find them at this size — you’ll have to move up to 55 inches for that, although that might be worth considering if you’re a serious home theater enthusiast (in which case you may want to opt for a larger TV, anyway). You can read more about these upgraded panels in our QLED versus OLED TV guide.

