While you’re browsing 4K TV deals for an upgrade to your home theater setup, you should also keep an eye out for OLED TV deals, as OLED displays provide various benefits that you can’t get from anything else. If you don’t know where to start with your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Walmart TV deals, which currently includes a $603 discount for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, bringing its price down to just $1,097 from its original price of $1,700.

The 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, if it’s appropriate for your living room according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, is a steal for its discounted price on Walmart. It’s powered by LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor, which enables crystal-clear images, adjusts video and audio settings automatically, and upscales content to 4K quality. The TV is also equipped with an OLED display, which offers the deepest and truest blacks, and when comparing QLED vs OLED, OLED TVs come out on top because of their better viewing angles and less power consumption, among other factors. The LG TV, like the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV that lets you access your favorite streaming services and your other smart home devices.

Transform your living room into a personal cinema by buying an OLED TV However, you don’t have to pay full price for one because there are deals like Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, which is available for just $1,097 after a $603 discount to its original price of $1,700. It’s unclear how long the price cut will last though, so you have to hurry. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movie on the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More OLED TV deals

If you’re sold on OLED displays but you’re not sure if you’d like to grab Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, don’t worry. To give you more options, we’ve rounded up some of the best OLED TV deals that you can shop right now across a range of retailers.

