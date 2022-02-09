  1. Deals
This 55-inch OLED TV from LG is $600 off today!

While you’re browsing 4K TV deals for an upgrade to your home theater setup, you should also keep an eye out for OLED TV deals, as OLED displays provide various benefits that you can’t get from anything else. If you don’t know where to start with your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Walmart TV deals, which currently includes a $603 discount for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, bringing its price down to just $1,097 from its original price of $1,700.

The 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, if it’s appropriate for your living room according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, is a steal for its discounted price on Walmart. It’s powered by LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor, which enables crystal-clear images, adjusts video and audio settings automatically, and upscales content to 4K quality. The TV is also equipped with an OLED display, which offers the deepest and truest blacks, and when comparing QLED vs OLED, OLED TVs come out on top because of their better viewing angles and less power consumption, among other factors. The LG TV, like the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV that lets you access your favorite streaming services and your other smart home devices.

Transform your living room into a personal cinema by buying an OLED TV However, you don’t have to pay full price for one because there are deals like Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, which is available for just $1,097 after a $603 discount to its original price of $1,700. It’s unclear how long the price cut will last though, so you have to hurry. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movie on the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More OLED TV deals

If you’re sold on OLED displays but you’re not sure if you’d like to grab Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV, don’t worry. To give you more options, we’ve rounded up some of the best OLED TV deals that you can shop right now across a range of retailers.

LG 65-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,400 $1,800
Enjoy stunning image crispness and color depth thanks to the OLED screen on this 65-inch TV from LG. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

43-Inch Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$598
Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life. more
Buy at Amazon

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,700 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV

$2,497 $3,199
For the most stunning viewing experience, this large TV has OLED TV for rich colors and deep blacks, plus smart features for convenient viewing of your favorite content. more
Buy at Walmart

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV

$1,500 $1,800
Sony's high-end Bravia display offers OLED for a beautiful picture with deep contrast and a fast XR processor for upscaling content to 4K, plus integrated Google TV. more
Buy at Best Buy
