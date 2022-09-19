Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV

This OLED TV was made to give you a fantastic viewing experience no matter what you decide to watch. It delivers the richest, most lifelike picture with more depth than ever before, courtesy of LG’s α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. This television adjusts picture and sound quality based on what content you’re viewing to ensure the best possible quality and performance. It also comes with a Magic Remote, which lets you to easily point, click, and scroll or use voice control to find the shows or movies you want to watch faster than ever.

This television features self-lit OLED pixels, which create gorgeous contrast and perfect blacks as well as over a billion stunning colors. Perhaps equally enticing is the fact that this television was made for streaming; easily find all of your favorite shows and movies with built-in apps for popular serivces like Netflix, Apple, Disney+, and HBO Max. You’ll never run out of things to watch because it also comes with over 300 LG channels absolutely free, and they include everything from sports to comedy to movies. Personalize your viewing experience by creating separate accounts with individual content recommendations for everyone in your household.

For only $897 you can bring home the LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV, saving you just over $400 off its original price of $1,298. This LG television will instantly transform your home theater into the screening room of your dreams, so add one to your cart while Walmart is offering this awesome low price.

