An OLED TV will bring one of the highest-quality 4K pictures to your home theater, and with the Walmart Black Friday sale taking place right now, you can beat the crowds and still claim a Black Friday price on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. It’s currently available for just $997, which is a savings of more than $600, as the impressive 4K TV typically costs $1,600. Free shipping is included, and there’s an extended return window until January 31, 2023, making this one of the best Black Friday TV deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the 55-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

QLED and OLED TVs are pretty much the cream of the crop when it comes to modern television picture quality, with OLED TVs able create stunning images by way of self-lit pixels. With the LG B2 Series TV, OLED brings all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. Gamers will love this TV, as it features compatibility with numerous graphics card syncing technologies, as well as LG Game Optimizer and two HDMI ports for easy connectivity. A 120Hz refresh rate keeps the picture from stuttering, lagging, or breaking apart during intense gameplay, and this will come in handy during your favorite action movies and fast-paced sports.

Because it’s a smart TV, the 55-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV has all sorts of streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max. It also includes instant access to more than 300 LG channels, which includes everything from comedy to movies to sports. Its AI processor is capable of up converting older content into the modern clarity of 4K, making just about everything you watch as visually stunning as ever. Like all of the best TVs, the LG B2 Series TV makes an amazing centerpiece for just about any home theater, and one great way to break it in is by watching the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

While the 55-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV would typically cost you $1,600, it’s currently just $997 at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $603, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

