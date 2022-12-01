One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV is in Digital Trends’ best TVs as a great LG OLED TV, and in the best OLED TVs as second only to the LG G2 Gallery Series. That’s not surprising at all, as LG has been a mainstay in the best TV brands with OLED display technology as its calling card. between OLED and QLED TVs, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to produce perfect blacks as each pixel products its own light instead of requiring a backlight, superior response time for crisper action scenes, wider viewing angles so everyone in the room can see what’s on the screen, lower power consumption because there’s no backlight, and better eye comfort because they produce less blue light.

The TV’s 65-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, powered by LG’s α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that automatically adjusts picture and sound settings for the best experience. The 4K TV is a smart TV that runs on LG’s webOS platform, so you have easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. For gamers, the LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV supports Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable fresh rate to make sure that you’re uninterrupted when playing video games.

The 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV is available from Best Buy’s TV deals for $1,700, down $400 from its sticker price of $2,100. You won’t always see one of the best OLED TVs in the market with a discount, so if you can afford it, there shouldn’t be any hesitation on taking advantage of this offer. Add the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately — you won’t regret it.

