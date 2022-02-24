Snag this 70-inch TV deal while it’s $250 off

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to shoot for the stars with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. In fact, it’s one of the best Best Buy TV deals you’re likely to come across as well, as the retail giant has discounted the LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K smart TV down to just $850, a $250 savings from its regular price of $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a big win for such a large product, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well. Inventory isn’t likely to last on a deal like this, so head over to Best Buy and grab one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve come across.

One of the most important features of all of the best 4K TVs is a sharp, immersive picture that displays all of our favorite content at the highest resolution possible. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K smart TV does that and then some. It presents all of your favorite content in stunning 4K using NanoCell technology, which creates a vivid, lifelike picture enhanced by 1 billion colors. It also utilizes a custom quad-core processor to upscale older, lower resolution content, bringing all of your favorite movies and shows into the modern age. It also features HDR technology and a filmmaker mode, which allows you to see movies exactly how directors intended.

Perhaps the best — and certainly the most convenient — thing about the LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K TV is that it’s a smart TV. It comes with built-in access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, and many others. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also built right into the TV’s software, allowing you to control the TV with just your voice. It could also be considered one of the best 4K TVs for gaming, because in addition to its size and immersive picture, it also features Game Optimizer, which gives you easier access to all of your game settings and an auto low-latency mode to keep the image from lagging during fast-paced action.

Just $850 at Best Buy today, the LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K smart TV isn’t going to last. This deal offers a savings of $250 from its regular price of $1,100, as well as free shipping and in-store pickup in most areas. Grab yours today.

