This 2020 LG OLED 4K TV is already in the discount bin at Best Buy

This is something totally unexpected: A 2020 LG BX OLED 4K TV — the best of the best, newest of the new — on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. This version is 55 inches, an ideal size. It was $1,600 but you can get it for $1,500 if you act now.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve some amazing discounts on 4K TVs. But what’s so special about OLED?

In simplest terms, this new technology allows pixels to produce their own light, while earlier tech had the light behind them. In short: Brighter, darker, more nuanced, and better images that leave LCDs and LEDs in the dust. This is some next-generation stuff, and you’ll never see a picture on your TV, or have it move more smoothly.

One of the factors that allows these smooth, beautiful images to astonish you is the a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor. It’s a turbocharged engine that empowers better picture and sound, especially combined with futuristic A.I. picture, A.I. sound and 4K upscaling. Dolby Vision IQ will automatically adjust picture settings for the right genre or content, and Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) will elevate all your favorite content right into the crystal-clear future with you. Also, it gives you pixel-level dimming to manage contrasts and allows needlepoint accuracy for shadows and shades for darker scenes. In terms of gaming, there’s Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technology that basically eliminates any chance of screen tearing.

But this TV doesn’t just look amazing. For your convenience, there’s built-in AirPlay 2 technology so that you can broadcast your films, pics, anything really, from iOS or Mac devices flawlessly without any delay or hassle. And then there’s the regular smart TV features and webOS smart platform, which give you access to all your favorite streaming apps, like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime through the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi. Finally, for the ultimate ease of watching, and interacting, there’s the LG ThinQ A.I., an open platform that works with the voice assistants you already use like Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are a myriad of fantastic viewing experiences out there right now, including some great 4K TV deals. That said, the future is in QLED and OLED, and finding a 2020 OLED TV like this on sale is about as rare as it gets. If you’ve been considering a new OLED TV, jump on this chance to get $100 off at Best Buy .

