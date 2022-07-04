The 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV is currently available for its lowest-ever price of $797 from Amazon, after a $703 discount to its original price of $1,500 under the retailer’s 4th of July sales. It’s rare to get the chance to buy an OLED TV of this caliber for less than $1,000, so if you’ve been wanting to get the display technology integrated into your home theater setup, there’s no better time to make the investment than today.

While there’s no shortage of TV deals for the Fourth of July, there are always standouts like this offer from Amazon for the LG C1 OLED TV. It’s getting a lot of attention from shoppers, and we won’t be surprised if the discount is taken down even before the holiday ends. If you’re already looking forward to watching shows and movies on the LG C1 OLED TV, then you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

LG, one of the best TV brands, is known for its OLED displays, which is considered the premier display technology today. The 48-inch OLED display in the LG C1 OLED TV can reach black levels never seen before with better contrast across the board. The TV’s 4K resolution is powered by LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, which uses deep-learning algorithms to make adjustments to picture and sound for the best possible form of the content that you’re watching. Other technology found in the LG C1 OLED TV include Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, so you can get an immersive cinematic experience without leaving your home.

When comparing QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of OLED TVs like the LG C1 OLED TV include black levels and contrast, faster response time and refresh rate, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better overall eye comfort. For gamers, the LG C1 OLED TV reduces input lag with Auto Low-Latency Mode so that button presses instantly register with what’s happening on the screen — an advantage that may spell the difference between victory and defeat. Other notable features include Filmmaker Mode, which applies picture and processor settings to show the director’s vision for the content that you’re watching, and Sports Alert, which provides updates on the matches and scores involving your favorite teams across all the most popular leagues.

If you’re looking for the best deal among this year’s 4th of July TV sales, you may have found it in Amazon’s discount for the 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV. You no longer have to shell out more than $1,000 for an OLED TV, as it’s down to its lowest-ever price. It’s highly recommended that you avail this deal because we’re not sure if it will return once it ends.

