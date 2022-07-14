Save $1,000 on the incredible LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy

It’s not too late to take advantage of Prime Day deals, as even if Prime Day is technically over there are still some great offers to be found. It’s not only Amazon which offers discounts at this time of year, and you’ll also find deals from other retailers like Best Buy. That’s where we found this killer deal on the gorgeous LG C1 OLED TV, which is on sale from $800 down from $1,200 for the 48-inch size to $4,000 down from $5,000 for the biggest 83-inch size, saving you up to $1,000.

Why you should buy the LG C1 OLED TV

In our review of the LG C1 OLED TV, we praised its excellent picture quality, with exceptional contrast and great black levels. All in all, it’s simply a great-looking TV that has been one of our top picks for best TV for a long time. Currently topping out our best TVs list is the LG C1’s successor, the LG C2, but if you want a high-end TV for a great price then you can still enjoy the many benefits this slightly older model has to offer. We love the way this TV looks, with its sleek and modern design with brushed metal and very thin bezels, giving the whole TV a quality look and feel.

Of course you’ll get 4K resolution, along with a a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to help upscale and refine content to make it look its best. And speaking of software, the TV comes with webOS 6.0 so you can easily stream content from services like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max, and control your TV from the included Magic Remote. If you’d rather use voice controls, the TV supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, and if you have an LG sound bar you can easily link the two using LG’s TV Sound Mode Share option to make the two work together.

A great advantage of Best Buy’s sale on the LG C1 OLED TV is that it is offering discounts on all sizes of the TV, from the modest 48-inch size, which is perfect for a medium-sized room or for someone who prefers a more discreet TV, to the massive 83-inch size, which is impressive and is perfect for a serious movie buff. With its great contrast and color and option to use Filmmaker mode as well as support for Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, this TV is the perfect choice for epic movie nights.

