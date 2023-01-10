This 65-inch LG QNED TV is $700 off — so what is QNED?

It can make you almost miss hearing ‘LED’ and knowing what’s up. Today there are OLEDs and QLEDs and… QNEDs. Just overall too many acronyms for me! But, it is time to get to the bottom of it, especially with the 65-inch LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV being on a huge discount. If you’re already familiar with the tech surrounding LG QNEDs, you might be sold knowing that the TV is selling for just $1,000 while this offer lasts, down $700 from its usual $1,700 price point. On the other hand, if you’re in the same acronym acrimony I’m in, read on to get the real deal about LG’s QNED TVs.

Why you should buy the LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED

First, what is QNED? QNED is the name LG is giving its ultra tiny mini-LED lights. Traditionally it meant “Quantum Nano Emitting Diodes” but that’s not the case here. The LG’s QNED TV’s signify they are using quantum dots and NanoCell LCD display technology. Without getting too bogged down, this means that you’re getting a wonderful display with tons of small pixels in a tight area, but not the nanorods you might’ve been expecting. Our LG QNED explainer is a fantastic resource for the full dive into the technology, but this TV works as a great example of LG QNED’s power. You get 2160p (four times better than FHD) and manage to also get local dimming, which allows the TV to selectively dim and brighten areas of your screen to create a greater contrast between lights and darks. The result is a more lifelike image than you might be used to.

Of course, there are other reasons to grab a LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV than the nice picture. Just like the TVs you see in our 4K TV deals section, the LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV has a lot of cool smart features. It connects directly with your favorite content apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and all of the other programming you’re used to. To avoid the sometimes cumbersome task of typing on a TV remote, you’ll also be able to use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice remote to navigate all of that great online content, too.

Grab your LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV now for only $1,000, which is $700 off of the typical $1,700. Alternatively, if you are acryonymed-out to the point of exhaustion and just want a big TV, we totally understand. Our 65-inch TV deals are here to serve you.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations