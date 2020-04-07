Cheap 65-inch 4K TVs: LG, Sony, TCL on sale at Best Buy

Three fantastic 65-inch 4K TVs are on sale for no more than $1,000 at Best Buy: The LG UM6900PUA, TCL 5 Series, and Sony X900F. These offers represent unusually good value for money, and with pricing starting at only $480, they’re some of the best 4K TV deals we have seen in recent times.

65-inch LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $480, was $550

The LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV is the first on our list, and we’ll be the first to tell you that this is definitely a television worth taking — deal or no deal. It delivers images in an excellent 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that allows you to experience any movie or TV show as though they were true to life in vivid detail. Together with its HDR 10, HLG, and Active HDR compatibility, you’re getting the full scope of each shot’s picture-perfect potential as the LG UM6900PUA pushes each frame-by-frame moment to its visual limits, with fine lines and distinctive shades of black.

The 4K TV also uses an IPS display. This breathes life into your home theater by elevating each individual image’s color gamut accuracy and providing the widest viewing angles available so that, even at an angle, the picture quality remains intact. It’s not as bright as it should be, however, but the difference is negligible. To complete the total package, the LG UM6900PUA features surround sound DTS-HD speakers for immersive audio that mostly eliminates the need for external sound systems.

Outside its audio-visual specs, the television is compatible with Apple HomeKit. So, if your home is already connected, you can add this TV to your list of devices and control it remotely as you would any other device. You can browse through the streaming services provided by webOS, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+, to name a few, to make sure you never run out of content for movie nights. For external connectivity, the LG UM6900PUA has three HDMI inputs, so running out of ports won’t be a major problem. If you’re interested, you can check out the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $480 — letting you save $70 off its retail price.

65-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV — $550, was $700

The TCL 5 Series 4K TV is a noticeable upgrade from the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV in features alone, and its $70 increase is easily justifiable once you see what it has to offer. It renders movies, TV shows, and televised broadcasts in stunning 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for four times the picture quality as a run-of-the-mill Full HD 1080p television. It’s a multi-format HDR TV that supports the industrial-strength Dolby Vision technology and the ever-popular HDR 10 for sensational frame-by-frame optimization in every type of lighting. This means you get enhanced color gamut vibrancy, richer contrasts, and heightened exposure to otherwise unseen details. The built-in iPQ engine that’s native to TCL TVs also repairs any color inaccuracies for consistent visuals throughout.

Unlike the LG, however, the TCL 5 Series utilizes a VA display. What this does is intensify the contrast in each shot and enrich each shade of black for greater uniformity, allowing for more impactful motion pictures. The biggest downside to this is that viewing angles are compromised, but if your entertainment setup doesn’t position seats off to the side, then you’ve got nothing to worry about. If you don’t want to spend on an external sound system, then you’ll be glad to know that the TCL 5 Series already comes with support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos for an exceptional surround sound auditory experience with whatever you’re watching.

As it’s a smart TV, it comes with compatibility for Google Assistant and Alexa for greater ease of use. And if you’re ever out of things to watch, you can browse through Roku TV’s provided streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and more, with all-time favorite shows and movies as well as some obscure ones, too. For the finishing touch, the TCL 5 Series 4K TV has four HDMI ports, so you never run out of room for any external devices. If this TV is within your budget, take our word for it and check it out on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $550. Buy it now and you can walk away with $150 in savings.

65-inch Sony X900F 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

If you don’t need a budget-friendly 4K TV, and you’re willing to shell out for one of the best 4K TVs on the market, then take a look at what the Sony X900F 4K TV has in store. It has the standard 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, but its 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor blows the previous offerings’ simple quad-core processors out of the water, and it is coupled with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 compatibility. It transforms everything you watch — from movies to broadcasts — into a full-blown cinematic masterpiece in exceptional 4K resolution with the help of its built-in, industry-leading 4K X-Reality PRO Engine that maximizes the visual impact of each pixel by individually optimizing the tint, color, and contrast in every single shot.

This is only further augmented by the integrated Triluminos display and XDR Pro Contrast 6X technologies that deliver vibrant photorealistic colors, contrast levels, and superb detail work that give you the authentic cinematic experience, fresh from the editing house. The Sony X900F is also fully equipped to handle IMAX-level movies, giving you the fully immersive director’s seat. In addition, it pushes its VA display capabilities to the highest caliber with local dimming technology that renders plasma-like blacks for totally immersive visuals without any distracting backlights. For gamers, this TV has the highest refresh rate on our list with 120Hz for buttery-slick visuals with virtually no lag or delay between frames. The TV’s only weakness is its limited viewing angles, but they’re still wide enough for you to encompass a large enough area. To round it all off, the Sony X900F uses Dolby Digital Plus surround sound speakers for the full audio-visual cinematic experience.

For increased convenience outside viewing, the TV can be connected to Alexa and Google Assistant for automated voice commands. You won’t run out of things to watch either as you can pick and choose from a myriad of streaming services made available by Android TV. If you have external devices, the TV also has four HDMI ports for peak connectivity. If you want the best possible viewing experience for your home theater without going above $1,000, then the Sony X900F 4K TV should definitely be at the top of your priority list. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $300 off its retail price, bringing it down to $1,000.

