Best Buy offers rare discounts on MacBook Air and Surface Pro 7

In the fast-paced world we live in, efficiency and practicality are the name of the game. Your work-from-home setup may be powerful, but when you can’t conveniently take it wherever you need it, you don’t want to be left a sitting duck. That’s why you need your own portable workstation — whether it be tablet or laptop — with the strength of a desktop and the portability of a phone. There’s a wide array of laptop, tablet, and MacBook deals on the market, but while there are a lot of quality products, there are just as many duds. That’s why we’ve picked out two fantastic sales from our curated list of laptop deals for the working professional on the move. They’re great additions to any home office with prices as low as $599 on Best Buy and savings up to $360.

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

When most people hear Microsoft Windows, the first thing that comes to mind is normally a desktop or laptop — not a tablet. Being an innovative breakthrough from the tech giant, the Surface series of two-in-one hybrid devices has astounded us from day one. The Surface Pro 7 is no different. It combines the versatility of a tablet, portability of a laptop, and power of a desktop into one convenient multipurpose package that weighs no more than 1.7 pounds.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense display offers 2,736 x 1,824 resolution with crisp and sharp details that vastly outmatches any Full HD screens in terms of visual robustness. Its 10th-generation Intel Core i3 and 4GB of RAM paired together allows you to work on simple tasks with ease. Just avoid hardware-intensive processes, and you should be fine. The built-in Intel UHD Graphics card can render pictures for everyday tasks like video watching and light gaming; however, it may have trouble with more demanding images, so it’s limited to purely office work. The sound produced by Dolby Audio’s 1.6W stereo speakers is crisp and decent for casual listening. For photo documentation and video calls, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped to handle both with its five-megapixel front and eight-megapixel back cameras that can film in full 1080p resolution.

The Surface Pro 7 also has a number of ports for connecting to devices that some tablets don’t have, so you can skip out on the adapters with the pre-built USB-C, USB-A, and SD card readers. The Surface Pro 7 has decent storage capacity, capable of storing up to 128GB. With this, you can rest easy knowing that most of your important files will be kept safe. If you’ll be taking this hybrid around, you can also comfortably leave the charger behind as it can last a respectable amount of time with its 10.5-hour battery life. For conversion into a laptop, you can use the bundled Surface Type Cover keyboard to complement the accompanying kickstand. This way, you can type far easier than you would with a tablet’s touchscreen. You can check Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 out on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for the low price of only $599, discounted from its original price of $959.

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (2019) — $900, was $1,100

As one of the most reputable and widely popular tech companies in the world, Apple and its products have dominated the digital market for years and only continue to outdo itself with every new iteration. The 2019 edition of their MacBook Air carries this legacy with pride and doesn’t disappoint. Although it’s not the latest version, it’s still fully capable of outclassing newly released high-end laptops easily with its competitive technical specs.

Its 13.3-inch Retina display comes with True Tone technology and 2,560 x 1,600 resolution for picture-perfect color accuracy and buttery smooth visuals. With no lag or jittery images, you’re getting the full breadth of whatever appears on-screen. The Intel UHD Graphics 617 card isn’t remarkable by any means nor can it handle much graphical workload, but for purely professional purposes, the MacBook Air excels where it needs to. Its eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor also isn’t as new as the Surface Pro’s 10th-generation i3, but it still manages to outdo the latter with a nearly 50% increase in performance — even more so with its 8GB of RAM that allows it to handle multiple open windows with minimal issue. Siri is built-in to cut out the in-between processes and do whatever it is you need with nothing more than a voice command to get her started, allowing you to focus on more important tasks at hand.

For storage space, the MacBook Air has a 128GB SSD to hold your documents. Data transfers don’t take as long as they would with a standard HDD, so moving files around happens as quickly as possible. Two USB-C ports are available on the side, but the painful and incredibly distinct lack of USB-A ports can cause some major problems if you don’t have an adapter or compatible devices to connect to. To be able to use the MacBook Air to its full potential, you’ll either need to purchase an adapter or use USB-C cables exclusively. The MacBook compensates for this by outshining the Surface Pro 7 with its battery life. With up to 12 hours of nonstop usage available, you can carry around your workstation without needing to panic over where the nearest socket is every few hours. Finally, for the pièce de résistance, as the name suggests, the MacBook Air only weighs 2.75 pounds, making it an incredibly portable laptop suited for your convenience. If the MacBook Air is what you need, then you can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $900 — a whole $200 off its retail price.

