MasterClass Deal: Learn a new skill from masters like Gordon Ramsay on the cheap

Keen to use your extra time at home wisely? A MasterClass course is a fantastic way to learn new things and right now, the service is offering two all-access passes for the price of one. That means for $180, you and a loved one can learn and study a variety of different subjects through some fantastic educational resources.

Each all-access pass offers hundreds of lessons from the most knowledgeable instructors out there. You can easily watch them via your smart TV, smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

The service includes some of the best and most knowledgeable celebrities out there. It includes the likes of Gordon Ramsay teaching you how to cook, David Sedaris providing insight into how best to tell stories and write knowledgeable pieces, and you can even be taught how to act by Samuel L. Jackson. And you can learn how to write from the likes of Margaret Atwood.

There are so many great MasterClass courses out there that you will never run out of options. With this all-access pass, you’ll be able to achieve a lot in a relatively short space of time. Each course is under 20 lessons long with each lesson working out at about 12 minutes each. That’s perfect for bite-sized studying, or simply learning about some fascinating new areas of the world.

If you’re bored of binge watching Netflix all day, the MasterClass all-access pass is a great way of enjoying yourself while learning something new. You can even learn how to mix great cocktails!

The MasterClass all-access pass is a great price ordinarily at $180, but with this buy one, share one offer, you benefit from an extra one to hand out. It’s an ideal chance to share knowledge with someone else who’s also stuck at home all day and keen to expand their mind a little. You could even sign up together and discuss what you’ve learned each day, making those daily video calls feel a bit more productive than they have been so far.

Get in fast though. The MasterClass BOGO offer is a limited deal and you don’t want to miss out on so many fun courses!

