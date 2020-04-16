Keep your kids learning with ABCmouse — now 50% off with a free trial

  1. Deals
Stuck at home and trying to entertain the kids? It’s a worthwhile endeavour homeschooling them and it can be a lot of fun if you subscribe to ABCmouse — an online learning portal that offers great lessons for under 8s. Right now, there’s a one-month free trial, and a one-year subscription is now only $60, down from $120.

ABCmouse is a super fun learning academy curriculum aimed at children aged 2 to 8. The service offers over 850 lessons with 10 different difficulty levels and more than 9,000 individual learning activities. Aimed at every educational level up to the age of 8, ABCmouse is pitched perfectly so that your child can learn independently or with you following along with them.

Lessons cover multiple subjects including reading, math, science, social studies, as well as art and colors. In all cases, there are plenty of different ways to learn. ABCmouse offers hundreds of fun interactive games that mean your kids learn without even realising it. There are also hundreds of fun stories and non-fiction books to check out online, along with songs and puzzles to help develop your child’s mind. You can even print out activity sheets if you want your child to learn with less screen time. Coloring activities are sure to be the biggest hit with many kids.

Parents can easily check out progress reports to see how their child is doing as well. This feature provides peace of mind, and offers insight into where your child’s strengths may lie.

It’s a great service for young children and right now, your first month is entirely free. After that, the price rises to $10 per month or you can choose to grab a one-year subscription for $60 instead of the usual price of $120. If money is a little short right now, you can even pay $20 per month over four months in exchange for a one-year subscription, which is sure to be a help for those counting the pennies.

However you choose to enjoy ABCmouse, it’s sure to be a great help for your family. Entertainment that’s also educational is the best kind of learning for your little ones, and a great way of passing the time when stuck indoors and bored.

https://www.abcmouse.com/abt/subscription/annual

