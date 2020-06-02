  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

ABC Mouse is the best way for kids to learn from home, and it’s 50% off

By
ABC Mouse

At home and looking for a way to keep the kids entertained as well as educated? ABC Mouse is the ideal way to do both. It’s an online learning portal for kids  age 8 and under and it promises to be great fun as well as teach them valuable things. Right now, there’s a one-month free trial, and a one-year subscription is only $60, down from $120.

https://www.abcmouse.com/abt/subscription/annual

ABC Mouse is a learning academy curriculum aimed at children aged 2 to 8. The service offers over 850 lessons across 10 different difficulty levels and more than 9,000 individual learning activities. It’s aimed at every educational level up in that age range so it’s ideal for children who want to learn independently or for those times when you want to follow along with them.

Lessons cover multiple subjects including reading, mathematics, science, and social studies, along with art and colors. Every step of the way, there are different ways to learn so your child’s mind continues to be stimulated and they won’t get bored. There are hundreds of fun interactive games that mean your kids will learn without even realizing they’re doing it. Besides the lessons, there are also hundreds of fun stories and non-fiction books to check out online, along with songs and puzzles to help develop your child’s mind to think more creatively.

Worried about screen time? You can even print out activity sheets and coloring activities so your child gets a break from the PC or tablet.

Parents can easily check out progress reports to see how their child is performing, so you’ve always got peace of mind and insight into where your child’s strengths lie and where they need additional help.

ABC Mouse is a great service for young children and right now, your first month is entirely free. After that, the price rises to $10 per month or you can choose to grab a one-year subscription for only $60. That’s $60 off the usual price! If money is short right now, you can even choose to pay $20 per month over four months in exchange for a one-year subscription which is still a $40 price cut on the usual deal.

https://www.abcmouse.com/abt/subscription/annual

Whatever you decide to do, ABC Mouse is a great help for you and your family. Learning while having fun is the best kind of education and it’s a great way to pass the time when your kids are stuck indoors and bored.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best free games for kids for Android and iPhone

best free games kids android iphone for and

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

family playing board games

The best Android apps (June 2020)

best Android apps

Loupedeck’s Creative Tool makes photo editing feel like a video game

loupedeck creative tool review ct 2988

These are the best air purifier deals for June 2020

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Thermometers are sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

thermometer and sick person

These are the best cheap blender deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap humidifier deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap office chair deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap Apple TV deals and sales for June 2020

Apple TV Review

These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for June 2020

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online: stream the movie for free

how to watch the guardians of galaxy online

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020