ABC Mouse is the best way for kids to learn from home, and it’s 50% off

At home and looking for a way to keep the kids entertained as well as educated? ABC Mouse is the ideal way to do both. It’s an online learning portal for kids age 8 and under and it promises to be great fun as well as teach them valuable things. Right now, there’s a one-month free trial, and a one-year subscription is only $60, down from $120.

ABC Mouse is a learning academy curriculum aimed at children aged 2 to 8. The service offers over 850 lessons across 10 different difficulty levels and more than 9,000 individual learning activities. It’s aimed at every educational level up in that age range so it’s ideal for children who want to learn independently or for those times when you want to follow along with them.

Lessons cover multiple subjects including reading, mathematics, science, and social studies, along with art and colors. Every step of the way, there are different ways to learn so your child’s mind continues to be stimulated and they won’t get bored. There are hundreds of fun interactive games that mean your kids will learn without even realizing they’re doing it. Besides the lessons, there are also hundreds of fun stories and non-fiction books to check out online, along with songs and puzzles to help develop your child’s mind to think more creatively.

Worried about screen time? You can even print out activity sheets and coloring activities so your child gets a break from the PC or tablet.

Parents can easily check out progress reports to see how their child is performing, so you’ve always got peace of mind and insight into where your child’s strengths lie and where they need additional help.

ABC Mouse is a great service for young children and right now, your first month is entirely free. After that, the price rises to $10 per month or you can choose to grab a one-year subscription for only $60. That’s $60 off the usual price! If money is short right now, you can even choose to pay $20 per month over four months in exchange for a one-year subscription which is still a $40 price cut on the usual deal.

Whatever you decide to do, ABC Mouse is a great help for you and your family. Learning while having fun is the best kind of education and it’s a great way to pass the time when your kids are stuck indoors and bored.

