Save $200 on this Epson 4K home theater projector at Best Buy

You don’t need to leave the comforts of your home if you want to enjoy a cinematic experience, as you can buy from projector deals instead. If you’re interested, you can get the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector for $1,100 from Best Buy, for savings of $200 on its original price of $1,300. It’s a significant investment, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth it once you’re watching movies in your living room in 4K quality. You’re going to have to act fast though, as we’re not sure if the discount will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector

The Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector is capable of projecting videos with 4K Ultra HD quality and sizes of up to 500 inches, so in some ways it’s even better than watching movies in the cinemas. The projector offers brightness of 2,800 lumens, which is more than the recommended 2,500 lumens by our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. Once it’s throwing movies to your wall or projector screen, you can get a sound upgrade by connecting your soundbar, receiver, or headphones. You’ll also be able to easily find a spot for it because of its compact design.

Further elevating the value of the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector is the fact that it’s a smart projector, running on the Android TV platform. You’ll be able to access the most popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, directly on the projector, and it also allows for voice commands through Google Assistant so you can easily search for stuff to watch.

The Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector is the machine that you need if you want to watch videos as if you’re in the theaters. At $1,100 following a $200 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $1,300, it’s still pretty expensive, but it’s worth every single penny, especially for those who’d rather stay at home for movie nights. There’s no telling when this bargain will get taken down or when stocks will sell out, so if you want the Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector, you need to complete your purchase immediately to pocket the savings.

