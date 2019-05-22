Digital Trends
Deals

Apple Watches get steep smartwatch discounts for Memorial Day

Jacob Kienlen
By

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new wearable, an Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Among top brands like Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, the Apple Watch truly shines. Like most Apple tech, however, it can be a pretty expensive purchase to make at full price. Luckily, with the onslaught of Memorial Day sales rolling in from all over the web, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are getting some solid discounts. With prices as low as $199 right now, it’s a great time to pick up a fancy new watch for your wrist.

The lower prices on these Apple Watches are pretty tempting, but if you don’t have an iPhone, these discounts are pretty worthless to you. For the Android users out there, we’ve also found discounts on Garmin and Suunto smartwatches to help you out. You can also take a look at the more expansive Memorial Day sale from Walmart to find some better options to fit your needs.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When it comes to Apple tech, we’ve found it’s often better to take a look at previous generations before buying the latest model. While the Series 4 is definitely a better model, it comes at a much higher price with many of the same features as the Series 3. This particular 38mm model comes with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a solid smartwatch. It comes fully-loaded with GPS, activity tracking, smartphone connectivity, and watchOS4. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect it your iPhone seamlessly, and you can choose between a ton of different watch faces to customize how it looks.

The Apple Watch Series 3 would normally cost you $279, but recent price cuts drop the cost down to just $199. If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch deal the web has to offer right now, this is it.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) — $480

Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you were hoping to find a really low price on the newest Apple Watch, you’re going to be disappointed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some decent discounts going on right now, however. Amazon is currently dropping the price of the Series 4 with cellular by $50. This is for the 44mm model with the black sport band only, but with the price cut, it’s actually more affordable than the smaller 40mm version. The addition of cellular gives you the freedom to handle phone calls, messages, and stream music even while you’re away from your phone.

Beyond the connectivity, the latest Apple Watch comes with an upgraded 64-bit dual-core  S4 processor, which is twice as fast as the S3 processor you’d find in the previous model. It also comes equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a digital crown with haptic feedback, neither of which you’d get with the Series 3 or Series 1. Which is why we gave it perfect 10 out of 10 in our review.

Looking for more Memorial Day savings? We’ve found discounts from Dell, sales from Home Depot, and great deals from HP to get you started.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best news apps for Android and iOS
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Microsoft Surface wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $100 price cut

As the world around us gets louder, noise-canceling headphones are becoming a near-necessity. Brands like Bose and Sony have dominated the space, but the new Microsoft Surface headphones are a capable, affordable alternative.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 43 inch 4k tv deal walmart d43 f1
Home Theater

This 43-inch Vizio 4K HDR TV is just $240 during Walmart’s Memorial Day sale

A 4K TV is an investment, albeit one that won't appreciate over time. For that reason, it's important to choose a television that will last, like the 43-inch Vizio D43-F1, which is on sale right now for $130 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

Dell is having an early access version of its Memorial Day sale, featuring deep discounts on its XPS 13 laptops. Customers can snag three different versions of the XPS 13 with discounts of up to $460.
Posted By Anita George
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is a time for relaxation and remembrance, but it's also a huge season for yearly sales. The HP Memorial Day sale has deep discounts on laptops, desktop, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung microsd memory cards half off on amazon 146649b7 6541 468b a9a7 311db8ba9476 cr0 0 1500 pt0 sx300
Computing

Samsung MicroSD memory cards get massive discounts in Amazon Memorial Day deal

Samsung's Evo Select series of MicroSD memory cards, now half off on Amazon, are some of the best in the business. Expand the storage space on your smartphone, tablet, camera, and other devices today.
Posted By William Hank
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Deals

These wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must-have at this price

Need a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones to block out the hustle and bustle on your commute to work? You're in luck — Amazon has knocked $100 off the Bowers and Wilkins PX.
Posted By Josh Levenson
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, grills, and power tools for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Suunto 3 Fitness Black Review
Deals

REI cuts prices on Garmin Fenix 5 and Suunto 3 fitness smartwatches

REI is currently dropping prices on Garmin Fenix and Suunto smartwatches for its anniversary sale. With fitness tracking, GPS, and smartphone connectivity, a solid wearable is one of the best companions outdoorsmen could wish for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: The top deals from Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1
Smart Home

Walmart, Home Depot, ABT, Best Buy drop huge appliance sales for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend brings kitchen appliance sales just before the summer season begins. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, and kitchen suites.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dell s2419hgf 24 inch gaming monitor walmart deal
Deals

Walmart drops the price on this 24-inch Dell gaming monitor by $149

Walmart is currently having a big sale on the Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor. You won't want to miss out on this deal, especially if you're looking for a new gaming monitor.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
samsung soundbar and bose soundtouch deals 20
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on this Bose wireless speaker and Samsung Soundbar

Don't settle for a cheap soundbar or wireless speaker: Walmart has great sales on the Samsung HW-N550 Soundbar System and Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III wireless speaker this week. Both are great options if you're looking to upgrade the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart weber 741001 original kettle 22 inch charcoal g
Smart Home

Best outdoor grill deals for Memorial Day from Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart

Summer means outdoor living and, especially, outdoor cooking! With Memorial Day Weekend starting in just a few days, this is the time to give serious consideration to buying a new outdoor grill and it's not too late to find excellent deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lg 49uk6300pue best tvs under 500 prod
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day deals continue with LG 65-inch Ultra HD 4K TV for just $500

Walmart has had a memorable month of Memorial Day deals on 4K TVs, but this may be the company's best bargain yet, with the LG 65-inch 65UK6090PUA now on sale for the low price of just $500.
Posted By William Hank