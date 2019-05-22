Apple Watches get steep smartwatch discounts for Memorial Day

Share

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new wearable, an Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Among top brands like Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, the Apple Watch truly shines. Like most Apple tech, however, it can be a pretty expensive purchase to make at full price. Luckily, with the onslaught of Memorial Day sales rolling in from all over the web, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are getting some solid discounts. With prices as low as $199 right now, it’s a great time to pick up a fancy new watch for your wrist.

The lower prices on these Apple Watches are pretty tempting, but if you don’t have an iPhone, these discounts are pretty worthless to you. For the Android users out there, we’ve also found discounts on Garmin and Suunto smartwatches to help you out. You can also take a look at the more expansive Memorial Day sale from Walmart to find some better options to fit your needs.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

When it comes to Apple tech, we’ve found it’s often better to take a look at previous generations before buying the latest model. While the Series 4 is definitely a better model, it comes at a much higher price with many of the same features as the Series 3. This particular 38mm model comes with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a solid smartwatch. It comes fully-loaded with GPS, activity tracking, smartphone connectivity, and watchOS4. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect it your iPhone seamlessly, and you can choose between a ton of different watch faces to customize how it looks.

The Apple Watch Series 3 would normally cost you $279, but recent price cuts drop the cost down to just $199. If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch deal the web has to offer right now, this is it.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) — $480

If you were hoping to find a really low price on the newest Apple Watch, you’re going to be disappointed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some decent discounts going on right now, however. Amazon is currently dropping the price of the Series 4 with cellular by $50. This is for the 44mm model with the black sport band only, but with the price cut, it’s actually more affordable than the smaller 40mm version. The addition of cellular gives you the freedom to handle phone calls, messages, and stream music even while you’re away from your phone.

Beyond the connectivity, the latest Apple Watch comes with an upgraded 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which is twice as fast as the S3 processor you’d find in the previous model. It also comes equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a digital crown with haptic feedback, neither of which you’d get with the Series 3 or Series 1. Which is why we gave it perfect 10 out of 10 in our review.

